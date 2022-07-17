Jane McDonald in pink top, smiling on This Morning
Jane McDonald’s shock confession about her diet and ‘falling off the wagon’

The star changed her diet after going on TV series Sugar Free Farm

By Julia Hunt
| Updated:

TV star Jane McDonald is looking fit and fabulous as she approaches 60.

The singer – who reaches the milestone next year – transformed her body after changing the way she ate when she was on the show Sugar Free Farm.

Jane told Your Healthy Living in 2017 that when she was on the programme she realised that she didn’t have the healthiest diet and was “very carbohydrate-led”.

She quickly started losing weight and had a lot more energy after working with a nutritionist – and now sticks to just one scone every few weeks.

Jane McDonald speaking to camera
Jane said she used to be ‘very carbohydrate-led’ (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald changed her mindset when it comes to her diet

“One of the things I always say is that life’s too short not to have a scone, and I have a scone maybe once every three months now but that’s it,” she said.

“You can fall off the wagon occasionally but you just have to get right back on.”

Read more: Jane McDonald on role her late partner Ed played in her collecting her BAFTA

Jane, who was in her early fifties when she went on the show, said she avoids white carbs and makes sure she has lots of healthy greens.

You can fall off the wagon occasionally but you just have to get right back on.

She has also swapped crisps for organic nuts and seeds.

“I always used to be hungry and was always snacking on something, but I don’t have any of that now. It’s because of a change in my mindset. I used to live to eat, but now I eat to live.”

Star dazzled fans in glittery outfit

The work has evidently paid off.

Just last month the celeb wowed her fans when she posted a video on Instagram showing her in a glittery outfit as she started her ‘Let The Light In’ show.

Her followers could not get over how incredible she looked in the form-fitting spangly outfit.

“You look amazing!” said one fan in the comments section.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Another admirer gushed: “Oh wow, you are soooo slim. Looking great!”

Jane McDonald: Cruising The Mississippi is on Channel 5 at 5.40pm on Sunday July 17.

