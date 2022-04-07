Jane McDonald was overcome with emotion during a recent trip to St Lucia for her Channel 5 show Holidaying With Jane McDonald.

Singer Jane witnessed a wedding while on the Caribbean island, which left her emotional and reminiscing about life with fiancé Eddie Rothe.

He died a year ago after a short battle with lung cancer.

Jane McDonald was in a reflective mood during her trip to St Lucia (Credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald gets emotional in St Lucia

Over the weekend, the second episode of Jane’s Channel 5 travel show was aired.

In it, she visited St Lucia and was invited to attend the wedding of a couple tying the knot there.

However, the singer was overcome with emotion and reference the loss of her darling Eddie.

Read more: Who does Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie play in Grantchester season 7?

Jane explained: “[I have been] asked to take part in the ceremony so I really need to hold it together.”

A lot of you know that my life has changed now.

However, Jane so started to well up and apologised, saying: “I’m off already, I am useless.”

Wiping away tears, she admitted: “I never go to weddings because I am always crying.”

Jane then opened up about her own Caribbean wedding to ex-husband Henrik Brixen.

She admitted: “I am a bit of a romantic and nosy because I got married in the Caribbean, the wedding was lovely, did not work out but aye.”

Jane lost her partner Eddie in March last year (Credit: Channel 5)

It was then that her thoughts turned to Eddie.

“A lot of you know that my life has changed now,” she started, getting emotional.

Read more: Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek Draper’s health

“I’m single, and I chose this place because I didn’t want to be on a romantic island, on my own, looking at couples everywhere.

“So this place is very open to singles coming here as well as couples… it’s really up to you if you have a quiet holiday or a full active holiday.”

Jane McDonald lost partner Eddie to cancer (Credit: Splash News)

Jane’s generous gesture in Eddie’s memory

Jane lost Eddie at the end of March last year, announcing the news in early April on her social media to an outpouring of support from fans.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Jane has donated over 60 of her gorgeous gowns to the hospice that cared for Eddie before his death.

Money from the sale of the dresses will help the hospice help more families like Jane’s.

Holidaying With Jane McDonald is on Channel 5 Sundays at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.