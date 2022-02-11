The real Anna Delvey of Inventing Anna: Is Anna Sorokin still in prison did she get money from Netflix?

Anna Delvey in Netflix series Inventing Anna is based on the fake German heiress Anna Sorokin made herself out to be.

Sorokin, now 31, was actually born in Russia. And far from being in line to receive a multi-million dollar trust fund, she came from a family where her parents were a truck driver and a shop owner.

As viewers discover in the fictionalised account of Sorokin’s scams, her run defrauding luxury hotels, restaurants and banks out of more than $200,000 eventually came to a halt.

And following a trial, Sorokin was found guilty in April 2019 on eight charges. These include grand larceny in the second degree, attempted grand larceny, and theft of services.

A couple of weeks later, in May 2019, Sorokin was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution.

Anna Sorokin – aka Anna Delvey – is currently in ICE custody (Credit: 60 Minutes Australia YouTube)

Where is Anna Delvey now? Is she in jail?

Anna Sorokin is currently in an upstate New York prison, according to a recent article.

Sorokin was arrested in 2017 and spent two years in Rikers Island – New York’s main jail complex – before conviction.

She then served another two years at Albion Correctional Facility in New York until her release in February 2021.

However, Sorokin was rearrested by ICE (the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in the US) six weeks later for staying in the country beyond her visa.

She’s reportedly remained in custody since, ahead of finding out whether she’ll be deported to Germany.

I served my prison sentence, but I’m appealing my criminal conviction to clear my name.

Sorokin claims to financial news website Insider: “My visa overstay was unintentional and largely out of my control.

“I served my prison sentence, but I’m appealing my criminal conviction to clear my name.

“I did not break a single one of New York state’s or ICE’s parole rules. Despite all that, I’ve yet to be given a clear and fair path to compliance.”

What is Anna Delvey’s net worth? Did Anna Delvey get money from Netflix?

Anna Delvey claimed to be waiting on a $60million trust fund windfall at the height of her grifting.

And while Anna Delvey’s net worth is a popular enquiry on Google, accurate claims about her wealth are difficult to verify.

Nonetheless, the amount Netflix paid her for the rights to adapt her story is known.

Insider reports Anna Delvey was paid $320,000 by Netflix in order to make Inventing Anna.

Anna, played by Julia Garner in Inventing Anna, attempted to secure money for a private members arts club through banks and wealthy figures (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

However, she reportedly hasn’t held onto the cash.

Some $199,000 reportedly went to the banks as restitution. And she reportedly had to pay another $24,000 on state fines.

Sorokin’s appeal attorney Audrey Thomas claimed: “She said, ‘You know, I want them to be paid. I didn’t steal the money, but I do owe money, so I’m not going to fight it. That’s not who I am.'”

What Anna Delvey documentaries are there to watch?

Anna Delvey and her scams have featured in several news specials.

These include a 2021 episode titled Anna Delvey Takes Manhattan from HBO Max docuseries Generation Hustle. The programme includes interviews with her victims.

Anna Delvey is also the focus of US investigative journalism series 20/20 in an episode titled The Sinfluencer of Soho.

And 60 Minutes Australia also covered Anna Delvey in April 2021. An interview with Sorokin presented her as lacking remorse. The episode is available to view on YouTube.

Furthermore, Sorokin’s exploits are the subject of BBC podcast series Fake Heiress.

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Who plays Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna? What is her accent?

Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna.

Her most notable previous role is in Netflix’s Ozark where she plays Ruth Langmore.

Julia, 28, has won two Emmys for best supporting actress for her spellbinding performances in the role.

Viewers may also recognise her from appearances in The Americans and Girls.

Julia explained perfecting Anna’s accent was central to her performance.

She explained: “If I didn’t have the accent down, then I wouldn’t have a lot of the character down.

“I first did a German accent, very subtle.

“Then you bring in little elements of a Russian accent and every word is kind of mushed together.

“And then you have to add one more thing. If she’s around a bunch of Europeans, she’s going to make herself sound more European.

“But if she’s around her American girlfriends, she’ll try to make it sound more like an American girl.”

Inventing Anna streams on Netflix from Friday February 11.

