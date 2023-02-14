Ranvir Singh called out by GMB viewers for behaviour today: ‘Totally unprofessional’

Ranvir Singh was called out by GMB viewers today as they spotted her behaviour on air.

The presenter returned to host Tuesday’s show alongside Ed Balls.

But some viewers appeared convinced they had spotted Ranvir sucking on a sweet or cough sweet during the show.

Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh hosted GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh on GMB

Throughout the show, viewers spotted Ranvir moving her mouth as if she was sucking on a sweet.

One person asked on Twitter: “Is Ranvir eating?#gmb.”

Another wrote: “Seen it all now! Ranvir chomping and sucking cough sweets on air! Then picking them out of teeth with her finger!

“If she’s not rudely interrupting people she’s doing this. You get plenty of ad breaks do it then. Totally unprofessional!”

Viewers were convinced they spotted Ranvir sucking on a sweet or cough sweet (Credit: ITV)

Someone else tweeted: “How unprofessional of Ranvir to be eating/sucking on something whilst on air…”

Elsewhere, viewers seem to be loving Ranvir and Ed together.

One gushed: “Loving @edballs on GMB this Valentine’s morning with Ranvir and the team.”

Another said: “Great start to the show guys. Happy Valentine’s day.”

On Monday’s show, Ranvir hosted alongside Robert Rinder.

Robert Rinder hosted GMB yesterday morning before his hospital stint (Credit: ITV)

However, Robert didn’t return today after being taken to hospital just hours after his GMB stint.

He shared a series of images to his Instagram and Twitter, showing him on GMB in the morning and then in a hospital bed later in the day.

Robert wrote: “Started the day holding politicians to account @gmb then meeting @lulukc and @therealsambora, ended it having a prolapsed disc jn my back healed.

“The challenge of life is that it can change at any moment….”

Rob added: “Hold on to joy wherever you find it…(feeling much better now.. thank you incredible medical staff).”

Fans loved watching Robert on the show and sent their well-wishes. One person said: “I thought you were great on TV this morning. Can’t you take the slot permanently?”

Another wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery!”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

