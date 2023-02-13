GMB today: Robert Rinder loses his cool in heated interview as he admits he ‘doesn’t care’ about viewer backlash

GMB today (Monday, February 13) saw Rob Rinder return to co-host the show alongside Ranvir Singh.

This morning’s programme saw Rob speak to Angela Rayner in an interview that saw the barrister lose his cool and lash out, leaving viewers divided.

Rob grilled Angela today (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder grills Angela Rayner on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw a huge presenting shake-up, with Rob and Ravir co-hosting the show together.

Monday’s are usually fronted by Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

This morning’s programme saw Rob and Ranvir speak to Angela Rayner – in an interview that saw Rob lose his cool.

During the interview, Rob grilled Angela on whether her party would be committed to reducing government spending.

“Well what we are clear on, and some of this expenditure is legitimate and I’m very clear on that,” she replied.

She continued saying Labour would be “transparent”.

Angela’s answers weren’t enough for Rob (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder loses his cool on GMB today

However, Rob wasn’t happy with that answer.

“Sorry, Angela Rayner, that’s not an answer,” he then replied. He then asked her again if she would reduce costs.

“Government ministers staying at some hotels is completely legitimate. I did give you that answer saying there is some legitimate spend,” she said.

It’s not a party political broadcast.

Later in the interview, Angela talked about “cleaning up politics”, but Good Morning Britain host Rob was having none of it.

“Cleaning up politics is important, I’m talking over you Angela Rayner because we don’t have time, it’s not a party political broadcast,” he snapped.

“What matters is being straight with the public and the policies you might offer as an alternative to the Conservative party.”

Later in the interview, while discussing tagging immigrants, Rob interrupted Angela again.

“I’m so sorry, I’m going to get terrible trouble on social media, I don’t really care – these are not difficult questions,” he snapped.

Rob divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over Rob Rinder’s behaviour

Rob’s takedown of Angela left viewers divided.

Some were impressed by the way he dealt with the politician.

“Got to love Rob we don’t have time this is not a party political broadcast,” one viewer tweeted.

“Well done, Rob Rinder – keep trying to pin down those politicians to get straight answers!” another wrote.

“Rob Rinder kinda losing his rag with Angela Rayner this morning on #GMB & I get why, he’s asking straight forward questions & Angela’s not giving any clear straight answer,” a third said.

However, some viewers weren’t happy.

“I usually like Rob Rinder but he’s really [bleeping] me off this morning. Maybe he should wash his ear holes out and actually listen to Angela Rayner then he wouldn’t have to shout over the top of her,” one viewer said.

