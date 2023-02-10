GMB host Adil Ray was slammed as “disrespectful” on the show today during a report about the fallout from Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

Presenter Adil, 48, and co-host Kate Garrway, 55, spoke to correspondent Nick Dixon in Turkey during Friday’s (February 10) programme.

Over 22,000 are thought to have died since Monday’s disaster. And hopes of finding further survivors amid buildings reduced to rubble are fading.

But some of those watching at home were unimpressed with Adil as he asked about immediate challenges facing people affected in the region.

Adil Ray and Kate Garraway spoke with Nick Dixon in Turkey on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray under fire on GMB today

Lingo star Adil asked Nick: “What conditions are the survivors facing right now? And what is their attitude like?

“Are they upbeat? Are they resilient in this absolutely devastating time?”

Nick, who appeared deeply moved by the situation around him, responded solemnly: “I think they are to a degree but it has been a number of days now and in many areas now, Adil… there is no hope.

“There’s no rescue coming. There are no aid workers coming. So you can understand, people are extremely downbeat.”

Nick also emphasised how temperatures have dropped in the area, posing danger to families left with nothing and nowhere to shelter.

‘There is no hope’ (Credit: ITV)

How unhappy viewers reacted

Several GMB viewers took issue with Adil’s phrasing, with one social media user criticising him as a “car crash”.

“The car crash that is Adil continues,” they wrote on Twitter.

They continued: “Crosses to Nick in the devastation that is Hatay Province. So Nick how are the people doing, are they upbeat, resilient? Nick – there is no hope…. #GMB.”

‘In many areas, there is no hope.’@NickDixonITV reports from Iskenderun in Turkey where he tells @adilray and @kategarraway that emergency workers and first responders have moved on ‘because they know they can’t save lives.’ pic.twitter.com/ilzel2Aq2I — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 10, 2023

Meanwhile, another person tweeted: “@adilray there’s devastation everywhere, people have lost entire families and you think they’re going to be upbeat? #GMB.”

You think they’re going to be upbeat?

And someone else responded to that post: “It was a ridiculous and disrespectful thing to say.

“There will be people in this country that have missing friends and relatives there, who are watching @GMB this morning.”

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

