Robert Rinder shares photo from hospital bed hours after GMB stint: ‘Life can change in a moment’

Robert Rinder has shared a photo from a hospital bed just hours after his Good Morning Britain hosting job.

The presenter hosted Monday’s edition of the show alongside Ranvir Singh.

However, on Monday evening, Robert shared the news of his hospital stint.

Robert Rinder hospital

He shared two images of himself hosting GMB, including his interviews with Angela Rayner and Richie Sambora.

Rob wrote: “Started the day holding politicians to account @gmb then meeting @lulukc and @therealsambora, ended it having a prolapsed disc in my back healed.

“The challenge of life is that it can change at any moment….Hold on to joy wherever you find it…

“(Feeling much better now.. thank you incredible medical staff).”

Fans rallied around Rob and sent him their well wishes.

The challenge of life is that it can change at any moment.

One person said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Another wrote: “Wow! Life is so precious and we never know what can happen.. wishing you a speedy recovery.”

A third added: “Oh gosh. Hope you get better soon, Robert. Sending hugs.”

Rob Rinder was hosting GMB earlier in the day on Monday (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Robert risked criticism from viewers on Monday’s GMB over his interview with MP Rayner.

The host grilled Rayner on whether her party would be committed to reducing government spending.

The pair clashed and at some points spoke over each other.

At one point, Robert told Rayner: “I’m so sorry, I’m going to get terrible trouble on social media, I don’t really care – these are not difficult questions.”

Following his approach, viewers praised Robert.

One person said: “Well done, Rob Rinder – keep trying to pin down those politicians to get straight answers!”

Another wrote: “Got to love Rob we don’t have time this is not a party political broadcast.”

