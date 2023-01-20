Judge Robert Rinder shocks fans with drastic new look after weight loss: ‘Is that really you?!’

Judge Robert Rinder has left his followers gobsmacked after unveiling his dramatic new look following his major weight loss.

The 44-year-old had his loyal legion of fans questioning “is that really you?” as he showed off his impressive muscles and abs in a gym selfie.

Judge Rinder looked incredible as he showed off his new body (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Judge Robert Rinder shows off dramatic new look

Robert has been on a health kick in recent years after he admitted in 2020 that he was two-stone overweight.

And now, three years on and the TV presenter is looking fitter than ever and is not shy to show off his seriously gym-honed body.

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram on Friday (January 20) Robert posted a picture of him standing shirtless in front of a mirror as he flexed his bulging biceps.

Judge Rinder flaunts abs and biceps

Wearing nothing but a pair of gym shorts and trainers, Robert oozed confidence with his ripped torso on display.

“A week of juicing & 70km.. Now to making it last..!

“The body achieves what the mind believes’ – Thanks @juicemaster,” he captioned the post.

Robert’s post went down a treat with his loyal fans, with one comparing him to a “male model in Vogue”.

Robert set pulses racing thanks to his latest gym selfie (Credit: ITV)

Judge Ringer fans gush over the TV star

Fans and friends were impressed with Judge Rinder’s body transformation and took to the comments to gush over the “hunk”.

“Is that really you?!,” tweeted one fan.

OMG wowser Mr Rinder you look absolutely amazing.

Another gushed: “I am seriously impressed by the abs though. You should share how you do that.”

“Well done. You look amazing. I need some (a lot, actually) of your determination and motivation,” a third fan said.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else penned: “Well done ol boy!! Seriously impressed with that! Great effort.”

A fourth smitten fan proclaimed: “Shut up that ain’t you is it? Blimey mate you look ripped.”

A fifth agreed: “OMG wowser Mr Rinder you look absolutely amazing, male model to be in Vogue I am sure. Well done you.”

Who is Jason Vale?

Jason Vale, or more commonly known as ‘Juice Master’, is an author and lifestyle coach.

His bestselling book, 7-Day Juice Challenge: The Juice Master Diet, has inspired many to begin juicing.

Juicing is the process of removing the juice from fruit and vegetables and turning it into a drink.

Stars such as Carol Vorderman and Denise Welch and now Robert have attended his fitness retreat in Portugal in order to focus on their health.

The retreat has run for 20 years and says it focuses on cleansing the body via juicing, yoga, meditation and nutrition.

