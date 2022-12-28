Robert Rinder on GMB today with Charlotte Hawk
GMB viewers make plea to Robert Rinder following his heartbreaking loss

Viewers urged the star to fill his void

By Joshua Haigh

GMB viewers today made a plea to Robert Rinder after he opened up about a heartbreaking loss.

The TV judge presented Wednesday’s episode of the show alongside Charlotte Hawkins.

Earlier in December, Rob revealed that he had tragically lost his beloved pet dog, Rocco.

During Wednesday’s show, Rob and Charlotte spoke of the impact of the cost of living crisis as pets are being abandoned to save money.

After meeting two adorable dogs, Charlotte asked Rob if he could see himself getting another one.

“It’s hard isn’t it if you had a much-loved one to then replace,” she said.

Robert Rinder on GMB today with Charlotte Hawkins
Robert Rinder become emotional on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: Viewers make pleas to Rob Rinder

Rob replied: “I’m not sure I could have another one.

“I didn’t really want a dog. Eventually, you get a pet and it becomes exactly as you describe. It becomes exactly how you describe as they become part of your family. They’re irreplaceable.”

GMB viewers raced to Twitter to share their condolences for Rob and urge him to get a new dog to ease his heartbreak.

“You need to adopt that beautiful dog, he’s what you need, dogs know when your heart is broken,” tweeted one viewer.

A second fan agreed, saying: “Get another dog, Rob, you’ve clearly got so much love to give. I’ve got 3 and I’ve told them they can’t ever leave me! They’re my children. Hope to see you on the Euston concourse in the future with a new dog.”

“Rob’s gonna get a new dog, isn’t he. If anyone deserves a new dog to love, it’s @RobbieRinder – I think he should. #GMB,” added a third GMB viewer. 

Robert Rinder on GMB today with Charlotte Hawkins
Rob recently lost his pet pooch (Credit: ITV)

Rob announced the sad news that Rocco had died earlier this month.

“My Rocco died suddenly yesterday. He blessed me with a lifetime of loyalty & limitless joy,” he said on Instagram.

“I don’t speak about my private world normally. But wanted to share my profound sadness with anybody who has ever loved a dog. It is the deepest gift of unconditional love imaginable.”

Meanwhile, the midweek show of Good Morning Britain is usually hosted by Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, but Christmas meant Rob and Charlotte stepped in.

Viewers didn’t seem to mind, with many complimenting the duo on social media.

One wrote: “Rob Rinder’s on #GMB today [lovestruck emoji]”, while a second gushed: “A great team this morning.”

Elsewhere, a third satisfied viewer added: “I bloody love Rob Rinder #GMB.”

Read more: GMB set for big shake-up as new presenter Gordon Smart to make debut this week

Celebs Captured In 'Portraits Of Loneliness' For 'One Million Minutes' | Good Morning Britain

