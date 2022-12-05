GMB today saw Rob Rinder return to co-host the show alongside Susanna Reid, however, it wasn’t a happy return for the judge.

The 44-year-old found himself fighting back tears during the show as he opened up about a devastating loss he endured recently.

The criminal barrister was back co-hosting the show today (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder fights back tears on GMB today

Rob Rinder returned to co-host Good Morning Britain this morning (December 5).

However, things took an emotional turn for the criminal barrister as he opened up about a devastating loss he endured recently.

Rob opened up about losing his dog, Rocco, last week during this morning’s show while promoting ITV’s 1 Million A Minute campaign.

“A moment of loneliness that come up on you unexpectedly and I know you’ve been very touched by our 1 Million A minute campaign, you lost your lovely dog Rocco,” Susanna said.

“I did and he was a friend of yours,” Rob replied.

“Like all dogs can see the soul of somebody even when they may express their undivided indifference to them.”

Rob was emotional on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder talks about his dog on GMB today

Despite Susanna confessing that she was more of a cat person, she said that she can sympathise with Rob’s loss.

“Like lots of people I wasn’t necessarily a dog person,” Rob later confessed.

“And then this beautiful snoring creature came into my life and gave me nothing but loyalty and unconditional love,” he continued.

After his emotional display, a number of viewers took to Twitter to send the star their condolences.

“So sorry to hear Rob Rinder has lost his dog Rocco, you can clearly see how upset he is,” one viewer tweeted.

“I am so sorry Rob Rinder, we lost our dog in August so I understand all too well,” another said.

“Watching Rob Rinder so sorry for your loss yes it’s a big heartache losing a pet they give so much love,” a third wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Rinder (@robrinder)

Rob pays tribute

Rob announced the sad news that Rocco had died last week.

The star took to Instagram to share the devastating news with his 184k followers.

Rob shared two pictures with his followers. The first shows Rocco relaxing on the sofa. The second shows Rocco asleep on a sleeping Rob.

“My Rocco died suddenly yesterday. He blessed me with a lifetime of loyalty & limitless joy,” Rob captioned the post.

“I don’t speak about my private world normally. But wanted to share my profound sadness with anybody who has ever loved a dog,” he continued. “It is the deepest gift of unconditional love imaginable.”

A number of Rob’s followers took to the comments to send their condolences.

“Oh I’m so sorry,” This Morning star Holly Willoughby commented.

“Oh Rob….I am so, so sorry. Grief is the price we pay for that unconditional love. Sending you the tightest hug ever,” Loose Women star Ruth Langsford wrote.

“I am so sorry what a terrible shock and what a sadness for you. Sending you so much love my friend,” Louise Minchin said.

Read More: Life After Tom: Kelsey Parker in tears as she details her heartbreaking nightly ritual for late husband Tom

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.