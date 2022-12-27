The GMB presenters will welcome a new face as Gordon Smart makes his hosting debut this week.

Gordon Smart will make his debut on Thursday (December 29) as he hosts the ITV show.

The journalist will take over the reigns with Charlotte Hawkins on Thursday and Friday (December 30).

Gordon Smart will be making his GMB debut this week (Credit: ITV)

GMB presenters welcome new face

In a statement, Gordon, 42, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing stable of talent, in front and behind the camera, on Good Morning Britain.

“So many of the issues facing the country right now are close to home and I’m relishing the chance to join the debate.”

Good Morning Britain will return live tomorrow (Wednesday, December 28), with Charlotte hosting with regular Robert Rinder.

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas will be joining them to talk all things showbiz and entertainment.

Gordon will be hosting with Charlotte Hawkins (Credit: ITV)

Who is Gordon Smart?

Gordon came into the spotlight after becoming the youngest editor of The Sun’s Bizarre Showbiz column when he was 26.

He also got voted Showbiz Reporter of The Year in 2012.

He later became editor of The Scottish Sun and Deputy Editor of the National Edition.

Since then, Gordon has delved into the world of broadcasting as he hosts Drive on talkSPORT and Weekend Breakfast on BBC Radio Scotland.

He also once appeared on The Xtra Factor as a part of the celebrity panel.

A post shared by Gordon Smart (@gordonsmart)

Does Gordon Smart have a wife and children?

Gordon is married to Kate Leishman. They tied the knot in 2003.

Meanwhile, the couple have two children.

Speaking about his hosting stint on GMB on Twitter today, Gordon said: “Looking forward to making my debut hosting @gmb this Thursday and Friday with @CharlotteHawkns @itv.

“Told my dad about the new gig and he said ‘better get a spray tan, son.’ Good. See you bright and early at 6am, 29th and 30th December. Good Morning Britain!”

