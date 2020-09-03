Judge Rinder says he’s ‘two-stone’ overweight and challenges Alan Carr to weight loss goal

Judge Robert Rinder says he’s ‘two-stone’ overweight according to the NHS and has taken drastic action to shed the pounds.

The daytime TV star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 42, revealed on social media that he has entered into a contest with Alan Car in a bid to get into shape.

According to the NHS website, I’m 2 stone over my recommended weight. I needed a bit of a push so have entered into a contest with Alan Carr. From tonight we have 2 months to get as close as possible to our ‘healthy’ BMIs. Furthest away has to buy the other a cheeseburger. pic.twitter.com/7zZ62Diq6H — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) September 2, 2020

What did Judge Rinder say?

Robert took to Twitter to update his 106,000 followers on his weight.

Showing himself standing on a set of scales, he told fans that he’s ‘two stone over [his] recommended weight”.

He captioned the image: “According to the NHS website, I’m two stone over my recommended weight.

“I needed a bit of a push so have entered into a contest with Alan Carr.

“From tonight we have two months to get as close as possible to our ‘healthy’ BMIs.”

He concluded: “Furthest away has to buy the other a cheeseburger.”

Robert has set himself a challenge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Robert’s followers react?

This Morning doctor, Dr Ranj Singh, was the first to respond.

“Haha! Can I join the club!?!” he asked.

“It’s for those in need only xxx” Robert replied.

“Lockdown has not been kind to me,” the doc said.

Another follower said: “I’m also in that ‘special’ gang… who knew lockdown would inflict prosecco pouches on everyone.

“Look forward to seeing the competition hot up!”

Will Alan take the challenge?

Last month Alan, 44, stunned fans on Instagram with his own weight loss.

The Chatty Man star revealed in an interview with The Sun that he took inspiration from Adele for his transformation.

“I have been on a weird diet of 1,000 calories,” he told the newspaper.

Judge Rinder is trying to shed the pounds (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Adele looks great and she has inspired me. She is looking great. I love Adele.”

The Hello singer, 32, credited her recent weight loss and healthier lifestyle to reading ‘profound’ self-help book, ‘Untamed, Stop pleasing, Start Living’ by Glennon Doyle.

The star claimed the book saved her from being “stressed and disheveled”.

