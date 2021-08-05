Ranvir Singh has been criticised by GMB viewers today (August 5) after making a comment about the Queen.

The presenter appeared on the ITV programme on Thursday alongside co-host Sean Fletcher.

But it appears her remark about the 95-year-old monarch didn’t sit well with some.

Ranvir Singh came under fire by GMB viewers today (Credit: ITV)

What did Ranvir Singh say?

Ranvir, 43, made the comment as she revealed her connection to the University of Central Lancashire.

Sean responded: “You snuck in there that you’re a chancellor with a university, that’s brilliant.”

Ranvir then said: “Yes well, that’s another thing.

Read more: GMB: Kate Garraway leaves viewers stunned as she shows off ‘beautiful’ transformation

“It’s like being the Queen you don’t do very much but you go around shaking hands.”

Sean began to awkwardly laugh as Ranvir quickly added: “Sorry to the Queen.”

Despite her on-air apology, the comment caused a stir with viewers.

Ranvir appeared on the show alongside co-host Ben (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react?

Viewers rushed to social media to criticise the ITV star.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “@ranvir01 I’m shocked and disgusted that you just said the Queen doesn’t do much but shake hands.

“You should be ashamed of yourself! Vile and disgusting words.”

Vile and disgusting words.

Another added: “I hope I’m able to work as hard as the queen when I’m 95 @ranvir01 @GMB.”

In addition, a third wrote: “@ranvir01 as if you’ve just said the Queen doesn’t do a lot other than shake peoples hands.”

A fourth complained: “Can’t believe Ranvir said her role at university is like the Queen… who she said hardly does anything and just shakes hands!”

Agree you’re right – I actually meant it’s a ceremonial told without any real power but fumbled it. #livetv https://t.co/FxEdz14XXO — ranvir singh (@ranvir01) August 5, 2021

@ranvir01 @GMB am shocked and disgusted that you just said the Queen doesn’t do much but shake hands-you should be ashamed of yourself! Vile and disgusting words — CSavin (@CSavin2) August 5, 2021

@ranvir01 as if you’ve just said the Queen doesn’t do a lot other than shake peoples hands 👀 @GMB #gmb — 𝓕𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪 (@ItsFij) August 5, 2021

Read more: Lorraine host Ranvir Singh pokes fun at Ross King’s ‘little hobbit feet’ on show

A fifth added: “Are you a complete doughnut, the #Queen is a tourist attraction that brings in money for the #UK. Tourist landmarks don’t do much either, so do you wanna get rid of them as well?”

Another asked Ranvir: “Wonder if you’ll still be working at 95 if there is a pandemic about?”

Meanwhile, one shared: “#GMB gasp! Role of university chancellor… don’t do very much and a bit like the Queen. OK!?!”

Ranvir responds to criticism

However, the comments didn’t go unnoticed with Ranvir.

The presenter later addressed the criticism on Twitter, admitting she “fumbled” on air.

Ranvir penned: “Agree you’re right – I actually meant it’s a ceremonial told without any real power but fumbled it. #livetv.”

Replying to her message, one fan responded: “I knew exactly what you meant Ranvir, and yes, you are right.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.