GMB host Kate Garraway left viewers stunned on the show today (August 3), as she showed off a glamorous new look.

The 54-year-old presenter turned heads on the ITV programme while hosting alongside co-star Ben Shephard.

And it appears viewers couldn’t get enough.

Kate Garraway looked incredible as she hosted GMB today (Credit: Instagram Story/debbiedresses)

GMB: Kate Garraway shows off stunning new look

Kate looked sensational on the show as she modelled loosely waved locks and a swept over parting.

The presenter paired the hairstyle with a wrap midi dress in pink animal print from OMNES.

The dress, which costs a reasonable £75, features blouson sleeves and a wrap waist.

When it comes to makeup, Kate kept it simple with subtle eyeshadow and a natural lip.

Viewers rushed to comment on the look as the ITV show aired.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “@kategarraway Gorgeous beachy waves this morning! Rocking the trend beautifully!”

A second gushed: “Good morning Kate have to say your hair looks fabulous today.”

A third added: “Good morning Kate just wow you look amazing and the new hair is just gorgeous. Have a fabulous day, take care.”

Gorgeous beachy waves this morning!

In addition, a fourth wrote: “@kategarraway I love your dress this morning.”

Another tweeted: “Kate, your dress & hair are so pretty today, you look so much better without the frumpy high necklines dwarfing you – I know you don’t pick the clothes!”

Kate appeared on GMB alongside Ben Shephard (Credit: ITV)

What else has Kate been up to?

Meanwhile, Kate shared a new update on her husband Derek Draper’s health this week.

The mum-of-two revealed details of Derek’s progress as she took part in a discussion about the government COVID vaccination incentive scheme.

She said: “He said he feels like he’s still fighting the long-term effects of COVID-19.

“This long COVID is a very real issue for a lot of people who have caught the virus.”

Derek has since returned home after spending one year in hospital.

However, Kate recently admitted the former lobbyist is still facing “huge challenges ahead”.

