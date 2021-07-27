Ranvir Singh shocked Lorraine viewers on Tuesday (July 27), as she poked fun at Ross King’s feet.

The 43-year-old presenter spoke to the showbiz reporter live from Los Angeles on the ITV show.

During the segment, Ross went on to discuss a recent pair of killer heels worn by Lady Gaga while out in New York.

Ranvir Singh poked fun at Ross King on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

What did Ranvir Singh say?

The singer was seen sporting a pair of extremely high platform boots, which led to Ranvir showing off her own shoes.

Wearing a pair of black heels, she boasted: “I was quite impressed with these! I’ve got nothing on Gaga this morning.”

The star, who is taking over from regular host Lorraine Kelly, then prompted Ross to show his own choice of shoes.

Read more: Ranvir Singh breaks down on Lorraine as Dr Alex George discusses brother’s suicide

She said: “I want to see your footwear.”

Laughing to himself, Ross then lifted his foot to show he was barefoot.

Ranvir said: “You’ve got your little hobbit feet out!”

Ranvir told Ross he had ‘little hobbit feet’ (Credit: ITV)

She cheekily added: “Oh yeah, forgot be nice to people you work with.”

But it appears Ranvir’s cheeky comment didn’t sit well with some viewers at home.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Ranvir being her usual strange self on #Lorraine.

Ranvir being her usual strange self on Lorraine

“Does a feature on body confidence and then ‘jokes’ about Ross’ feet.”

A second agreed with the tweet, saying: “Sounds about right…”

Meanwhile, Ranvir also spoke to Dr Alex George during today’s show.

Ranvir being her usual strange self on #lorraine. Does a feature on body confidence and then ‘jokes’ about Ross’s feet! — Stuntmaster1 (@Stuntmaster110) July 27, 2021

What else happened on Lorraine?

The former Love Island star spoke about his brother Llŷr, who tragically passed away from suicide last year.

Ranvir appeared visibly emotional towards the end of the interview, as she praised Alex for opening up.

Tearing up, she said: “I think you’re amazing for what you do, with all the pain you’re carrying.

Read more: Lorraine viewers unimpressed over interview with holidaymaker stuck in quarantine hotel

“I feel quite emotional speaking to you, because we all think of our own families.

“So thank you, for everything you’re doing.”

Alex and his family recently marked one years since Llŷr’s death.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.