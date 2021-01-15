Rachel Riley revealed husband Pasha went missing briefly on holiday in a hilariously bizarre story on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The maths whizz, 35, stunned on the programme on Thursday (January 14) evening in a risqué gold dress.

Rachel Riley wore a risque dress on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Rachel Riley wear on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown?

The gown hung from one shoulder to leave the other bare apart from a thin strap.

It also featured a slit along the front that exposed her slim pins.

During the show, Rachel recounted an odd story about the time her Strictly Come Dancing hubby went AWOL while they were in India.

Read more: Countdown star Rachel Riley celebrates daughter Maven’s first birthday with husband Pasha Kovalev

She said, after Jimmy asked how their holiday went and if anyone there recognised her, that it was New Year’s Day and they had had a few drinks when a friendly couple suggested going for a bike ride.

Rachel had everyone laughing with a bizarre story about husband Pasha (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Rachel say about husband Pasha?

Rachel explained: “Pasha had decided to go off by himself, we caught up with him.

“[Pasha was] in a field with a cow, taking selfies… He said it had… it was a really nice tongue, or something?”

At that, there was a confused silence as Jimmy Carr didn’t know what to think.

Jimmy Carr is the host of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Rachel and Pasha get married?

Rachel and Pasha tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, Maven, later that year.

Pasha had decided to go off by himself… in a field with a cow, taking selfies.

Last month, the couple celebrated their daughter’s first birthday and Rachel shared some adorable photos of the occasion on social media.

Rachel and Pasha tied the knot in 2019 (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

Daughter Maven’s first birthday

Taking to Instagram, Rachel posted a series of pics showing the little one having fun, including one of her cuddling up to former Strictly pro dad Pasha.

Others showed the tot when she was younger, including one of Maven not long after she was born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Riley (@rachelrileyrr)

Read more: Rachel Riley apologises to Jedward after slamming Wiley for his anti-Semitic Twitter rant

Rachel wrote in the caption: “Can’t believe our little munchkin is one already!

“Mave had an amazing birthday this week, undeterred by the strange times, getting her own balloons and being able to wave at dogs through a window made her day.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.