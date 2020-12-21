Countdown star Rachel Riley has given fans a glimpse into her daughter Maven’s first birthday celebrations.

The 34-year-old Channel 4 favourite was joined by husband Pasha Kovalev, as the family marked the special occasion with balloons and a chocolate cake.

Alongside a series of photographs on Instagram, Rachel told her followers they spent the little one’s day at home due to the current “strange times”.

What did Rachel Riley say about her daughter Maven?

The photos showed the family over the past year, including one of Rachel soon after giving birth.

There was also one of the adorable tot cuddling up to former Strictly star Pasha, 40.

Captioning the post, Rachel penned: “Can’t believe our little munchkin is one already!

“Mave had an amazing birthday this week, undeterred by the strange times, getting her own balloons and being able to wave at dogs through a window made her day.”

Countdown star Rachel Riley took to Instagram to mark her daughter’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She went on: “Having a little one seems to get better and better as time goes on and her little personality shines through.

“She’s still the spit of her Dad but I’m not complaining at that. Thanks for all the well wishes for such a happy milestone, Pash and I are very proud parents.”

What did fans comment?

Rachel’s followers rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: “She makes everything sparkle at this very dark phase. Onwards and upwards. Happy Birthday Mave.”

Rachel and her husband Pasha Kovalev celebrated with their daughter at home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Oh she certainly is like her dad. Happy 1st birthday Mave.”

A third gushed: “Beautiful. That cake looks amazing.”

When did Rachel’s daughter appear on Countdown?

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their daughter in December 2019, just months after their Vegas wedding.

In a post on Instagram, Rachel announced Maven’s birth saying: “2 weeks after we were expecting her this little one finally made an appearance!

Rachel’s daughter previously appeared on Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

“Miss Maven (one who understands) Aria (lioness) Riley Kovaleva arrived on Sunday morning weighing in at 7lbs 4.”

Soon after Rachel returned to Countdown following maternity leave, Maven made her first appearance on the show.

During the episode Pasha brought Maven, who was three months, out on to the set so Rachel could show her off.

The TV star took a total of 11-weeks off after welcoming her daughter.

