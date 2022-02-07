The Queen Camilla debate rages on – and Good Morning Britain viewers had a LOT of opinions on the news earlier today (February 7).

The royal news was announced by the Queen in a statement this weekend ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Her Majesty said it was her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne as King.

Camilla will be known as Queen Consort (credit: SplashNews)

Queen Camilla debate spills over on GMB

Earlier today, Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley discussed the news with guest Angela Levin.

Read more: Prince Charles issues statement about Queen’s wishes for Camilla to have title ‘Queen Consort’

Angela, who is a royal biographer, made some lovely comments about Prince Charles’ wife, saying: “She’s very funny, she’s very caring and she actually wants to know about you.”

‘She’s absolutely charming, warm and makes you feel at home.’ Angela Levin tells @susannareid100 and @richardm56 that people have seen what the Duchess of Cornwall is really like, especially during the pandemic. Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/3O7I02qqSr — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 7, 2022

But many GMB fans were left seething with outrage.

What is everyone saying about Queen Camilla?

They’ve taken to Twitter to vent their spleens this morning.

“NO Queen Camilla…NEVER NEVER NEVER,” fumed one viewer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Read more: The Queen wants Camilla to be Queen Consort when Charles becomes King

Another added: “@GMB: Queen has made an error, Princess Camilla would’ve been tolerated but Queen Camilla is a step too far.

“Charles was always going to have a problem being accepted, but image of Camilla being crowned alongside will be an unnecessary distraction, making his task more difficult.”

“Queen Camilla…nah” tweeted someone else.

Does anyone support the idea?

Not everyone is hating on the idea of Camilla being a queen though.

“I’m all for what the might Queen has suggested. Yes for Queen Camilla,” said one supporter.

Another agreed, saying: “People need to get a grip. I don’t particularly want a royal family but as we have one I’ve got no issue with having Queen Camilla. Marriages breakdown all the time. Move on.”

A third pointed out: “Camilla, Queen Consort would be correct title. There is a difference. At least get it right #GMB @susannareid100″

People need to get a grip. I don’t particularly want a royal family but as we have one I’ve got no issue with having Queen Camilla. Marriages breakdown all the time. Move on. #gmb — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) February 7, 2022

Camilla, Queen Consort would be correct title, not Queen Camilla. There is a difference. At least get it right #GMB @susannareid100 — Muriel McMillan (@MooMuriel) February 7, 2022

What has Prince Charles said about Queen Camilla?

Meanwhile, Prince Charles issued a statement yesterday about the subject that’s dividing the nation so much.

He said: “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty the Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years.

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

In her statement, the Queen said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

What do you think about this? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.