Prince Charles has issued a statement following the Queen‘s wish for the Duchess of Cornwall to be named ‘Queen Consort’.

The title news came as part of the Queen’s address ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

It’s thought to be a sign of royal acceptance by the Queen.

Prince Charles statement

This weekend, the Queen issued the message to mark the milestone and revealed her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall. In response, Prince Charles has shared how touched he is via a royal message.

Breaking his silence, he said: “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty the Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for 70 years.

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

The heartfelt message comes as Prince Charles and Camilla will celebrate 17 years of marriage this year.

The nod from the Queen comes after many thought Camilla wouldn’t be accepted – even after she wed Charles in 2005.

At the time of their marriage, Camilla had expressed wishes not to be known as Queen but instead ‘princess consort’.

What did the Queen say?

In her statement, the Queen said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

