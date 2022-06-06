The Platinum Jubilee concert – Party at the Palace – took place over the weekend, with the likes of Sir Rod Stewart and Diana Ross performing.

Prince Charles and Prince William delivered speeches.

And the BBC made a whopper of a blunder during comedian Doc Brown’s performance.

Doc Brown’s poetic performance featured the error (Credit: BBC)

Platinum Jubilee concert blunder

During his poetic performance, Brown spoke of being “proud to be British” as the Irish tricolour flag flashed up on the screen behind him.

Of course, the flag is used to represent the Republic of Ireland, which hasn’t been part of the UK since 1937.

During the montage, the St George’s flag was shown to symbolise England, then the Three Lions of the England football squad.

Next a red dragon emblem representing Wales appeared on screen.

A lady was then shown waving an Irish tricolour, before the BBC cut to a man bearing a Scottish saltire flag.

The wrong flag was shown during the live coverage of the Platinum Jubilee concert (Credit: BBC)

Furious viewers vent on Twitter

The error that saw the organisers confuse the Republic of Ireland with Northern Ireland was branded “disrespectful” on social media.

“Thought I was seeing things,” said one viewer.

“Do you think the @BBC deliberately showed the Irish tricolour to represent Northern Ireland at the concert?

Can anyone explain the Irish flag at the Jubilee concert? Have they rejoined the Commonwealth?

“Or does it just reflect the calibre of those working at the BBC these days? #defundtheBBC,” another asked.

“Morons,” said a third.

"Can anyone explain the Irish flag at the Jubilee concert? Have they rejoined the Commonwealth?" asked another.

“Unbelievable” said another.

BBC issues apology over Irish flag blunder

As a result, the BBC issued an apology, confirming that the “sequence will be edited on iPlayer”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The incorrect flag appeared in a brief montage during Doc Brown’s appearance.

“We apologise for the error and the sequence will be edited on iPlayer.”

Rocker Rod Stewart clearly wasn’t comfortable with the song choice (Credit: BBC)

Rod Stewart ‘murders’ Sweet Caroline

Another act on the line-up also received negative comments on social media.

Sir Rod Stewart said the BBC had “made him” sing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline at the concert.

And, after his performance, viewers accused him of “murdering” the track.

