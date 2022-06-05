Platinum Party at the Palace: Royal fans ‘can’t forgive’ Rod Stewart after performance

Platinum Party at the Palace viewers have said they just ‘can’t forgive’ Rod Stewart after his performance of Sweet Caroline last night.

Stars of the music, celebrity, royal and sporting world took to the stage outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night (June 4) for a huge concert honouring Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

But fans watching at home were not happy when Sir Rod belted out Neil Diamond hit Sweet Caroline.

Rod clearly wasn’t comfortable with the song choice either (Credit: BBC)

Rod Stewart and his Platinum Party at the Palace performance slated

Viewers were all disappointed by the song choice.

They accused Rod of ‘brutally murdering’ the classic hit.

Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli gave an outstanding performance, unlike Diana Ross (what was she wearing???) who lip-synched and Rod Stewart who chose to brutally murder ‘Sweet Caroline’ in front of millions. #PlatinumPartyatthePalace #PlatinumJubilee — Carey (@CareyD63) June 5, 2022

#RodStewart Hello, is that the Police? I’d like to report a serious crime. Rod Stewart has just murdered Sweet Caroline at Buckingham Palace.#PlatinumPartyatthePalace #platiniumjubilee #RodStewart #SweetCaroline — Disney Man UK °○° (@DisneyManUK) June 5, 2022

Rod gave it his best shot (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘can’t forgive’

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker stepped and said it was such a brilliant concert overall.

“We’ll even forgive Rod Stewart for Sweet Caroline,” he wrote.

What a brilliant concert and a great celebration for the #PlatinumJubilee Some top performances, a class speech from Prince William and we’ll even forgive Rod Stewart for Sweet Caroline 😂👑🙌🏻 But… show stolen by the lighting team #PlatinumPartyatthePalace pic.twitter.com/22qsRQMvLd — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 4, 2022

Fans however, did not agree.

They replied to Dan insisting they could ‘never forgive’ him.

Extraordinary brilliant spectacle, performers, lighting, our wonderful Queen with Paddington but can never forgive Rod Stewart. Adam Lambert & Queen should have closed the show they were epic 👏👏👏 — Jane Thomson (@JaneTho18744809) June 4, 2022

Except for Rod Stewart, I’m sorry but I cant ever forgive him for that and his backing singers, well that was shocking. — Dan Waller (@homoboy1983) June 4, 2022

Brilliant concert but we should never ever forgive Rod Stewart for ruining the wonderful song that is Sweet Caroline. — Carolyne Mitchell (@Carolyn95066605) June 4, 2022

Prince George and Prince William had a great time (Credit: BBC)

Rod Stewart defends himself

It seems even Rod was aware he wasn’t going to sing the classic song very well.

He told the crowds: “The BBC made me sing it. Join in and make it comfortable for me.”

Those in the crowd got in the spirit though, with even Prince George and his father Prince William singing along gleefully as they waved their flags.

