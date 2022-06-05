Rod Stewart and Prince George
Royals

Platinum Party at the Palace: Royal fans ‘can’t forgive’ Rod Stewart after performance

He sang Sweet Caroline

By Carena Crawford

Platinum Party at the Palace viewers have said they just ‘can’t forgive’ Rod Stewart after his performance of Sweet Caroline last night.

Stars of the music, celebrity, royal and sporting world took to the stage outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night (June 4) for a huge concert honouring Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

But fans watching at home were not happy when Sir Rod belted out Neil Diamond hit Sweet Caroline.

Rod Stewart closes his eyes as he sings Sweet Caroline at Platinum Party at the Palace
Rod clearly wasn’t comfortable with the song choice either (Credit: BBC)

Read more: BBC’s Platinum Jubilee concert line-up revealed as Brits make two key complaints

Rod Stewart and his Platinum Party at the Palace performance slated

Viewers were all disappointed by the song choice.

They accused Rod of ‘brutally murdering’ the classic hit.

Rod Stewart closes his eyes as he sings Sweet Caroline at Platinum Party at the Palace
Rod gave it his best shot (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘can’t forgive’

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker stepped and said it was such a brilliant concert overall.

“We’ll even forgive Rod Stewart for Sweet Caroline,” he wrote.

Fans however, did not agree.

They replied to Dan insisting they could ‘never forgive’ him.

Prince George and Prince William wave their flags and sing a long
Prince George and Prince William had a great time (Credit: BBC)

Rod Stewart defends himself

It seems even Rod was aware he wasn’t going to sing the classic song very well.

He told the crowds: “The BBC made me sing it. Join in and make it comfortable for me.”

Those in the crowd got in the spirit though, with even Prince George and his father Prince William singing along gleefully as they waved their flags.

Read more: Rod Stewart’s ‘painful’ Royal Variety performance slammed 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stephen Mulhern looks amazed during a game on In For A Penny
In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern’s shock health condition that forced him to quit job
Kate Garraway looking upset alongside her on Garraway's Good Stuff
Kate Garraway’s self-confidence battle after divorce left her feeling ‘unlovable’
James Martin smiles on his morning show
James Martin delivers ‘terrible’ news to fans
Deborah James heartbreaking admission
Deborah James makes heartbreaking admission about her final days: ‘Dying is hard’
Diana Ross Sam Ryder Platinum Party at the Palace
Platinum Party at the Palace: Fans all make same complaint about concert line-up
Emmerdale star Charley Webb on kids
Emmerdale star Charley Webb ‘so proud’ as son Buster makes his acting debut