The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee came to an end last night (June 5) with an appearance from the monarch on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Her Majesty was joined by Prince Charles and wife Camilla and Prince William, wife Kate and kids George, Charlotte and Louis.

And one expert has suggested that a touching secret moment between the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge shows the “deep bond” the women share.

The Queen was joined by Charles and Camilla and William and Kate and their children (Credit: YouTube)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Final balcony appearance

Body language expert Darren Stanton analysed the final balcony appearance after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations wrapped up at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, he stated that Kate was wearing her “confidence colour” – bright pink.

He said it’s a colour she wears when she wants to appear “self-assured and in a position of power”.

Darren added: “While such a colour allows Kate to stand out and ensures she catches the eye, Kate doesn’t crave the spotlight and instead appeared quietly confident.

“She is more than happy to stand on the peripheral, letting the Queen and her future heirs take centre stage instead.”

The Queen and Kate shared a touching beaming smile during the last of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Credit: YouTube)

‘Great moment’ between Queen and Kate

He then lifted the lid on a “great moment” between the monarch and her granddaughter-in-law.

And it’s one that many will have missed.

Both royals showed genuine emotion, with the faces truly engaged, as they beamed huge smiles at one another.

“There was a great moment, where Kate and the Queen were seen catching each other’s eye,” Darren explains.

“While a fleeting moment, it portrays the strong bond and connection the Queen and the Kate share, as well as the mutual respect they have for one another,” he added.

Queen’s bond with Prince Louis

Meanwhile, the monarch’s bond with Kate and William’s youngest son Prince Louis was revealed during their first balcony appearance.

At the end of Trooping the Colour, Louis was seen engaging in a conversation with the monarch.

The youngster’s conversation with the monarch has now been revealed by lipreaders. Little Louis was asking the Queen if the Red Arrows were on their way.

