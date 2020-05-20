Piers Morgan's controversial Colonel Tom Moore comments divide GMB fans

Piers Morgan divided GMB fans with his comments about Colonel Tom Moore today (May 20).

Susanna Reid revealed that the 100-year-old war veteran is set to be knighted later on this afternoon.

In a bizarre twist, Piers then appeared to take credit for the hero's achievement.

Piers Morgan's comments about Colonel Tom Moore divided GMB viewers (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan takes all the credit

"You know, on April 15th, I woke up thinking this bloke should be knighted," he said.

"Then we had a chat on air I think e've got a clip of it."

READ MORE: Colonel Tom Moore's GMB interview leaves fans in tears after he discusses late wife Pamela

Footage of Piers interviewing Colonel Tom was then broadcast, showing him calling for the war veteran to be knighted.

In the clip, the hero laughed off the idea of receiving such an hour and said he wouldn't hold his breath.

After the video was played, Piers said proudly: "We didn't need to hold breath because he's got it!

"Fantastic – it couldn't' happen to a nicer guy.

"What a marvellous moment for this extraordinary guy."

Colonel Tom is going to be knighted (Credit: Splash News)

Colonel Tom Moore comments divide Twitter

Those tuning in at home were divided by Piers' controversial comments and were quick to take to Twitter afterward.

Some were infuriated at the idea he was taking credit for Colonel Tom's work.

One wrote: "F.F.S! Not seen #GMB for a while & within seconds Piers Morgan is claiming he is solely responsible for Captain Tom Moore receiving a knighthood from the Queen.

"Not the achievements of Sir

Tom

, No! All down to

Piers

...."

Another then added: "Piers morgan wanting all the credit for captain tom being a sir lol how's he gonna get knighted ??

"On Skype lol Jean Claude van dam old and ugly now is that lol is this todays top guest??

@GMB."

Piers appeared to take credit for the knighthood (Credit: ITV)

However, others praised Piers for helping Colonel Tom by giving his cause publicity.

One tweeted: "Piers

Morgan Colonel Tim to be knighted and that is all down to you!!

"Your suggestion your publicly, well done my hero

Piers

and Sir

Tom

!"

Another added: "@GMB captain Tom so deserves this knighthood. He has been a true inspiration to the nation.

"Really can’t wait to get his books later this year.

Piers

you made this happen. Hope

GMB

is there when it happens."

Here’s the world you’re waking up to with @piersmorgan and @susannareid100...



- Councils and teachers claim it isn't safe to reopen schools and some are refusing to return in the lead up to June 1



- Arise, Sir Tom! 100-year-old Colonel Tom Moore is to be knighted. pic.twitter.com/mfZouRtB3u — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 20, 2020

Sir Tom Moore

Colonel Tom is being knighted after raising more than £32 million for NHS charities.

Initially, the pensioner had hoped to raise just £1,000 by asking family and friends to sponsor him for talking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

However, as more people found out about his project, the donations increased.

Susanna Reid added: "He's such an inspiration of the nation."

The colonel will appear on Good Morning Britain later on today for an exclusive interview with Piers and Susanna.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know what you think of this story.