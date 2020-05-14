Colonel Tom Moore's GMB interview leaves fans in tears after he discusses late wife Pamela

Colonel Tom Moore left Good Morning Britain fans in tears today (May 14).

The 100-year-old war hero, who has raised £32.8million for the NHS, gave a heartfelt interview to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Colonel Tom Moore reduced GMB fans to tears (Credit: ITV)

Colonel Tom Moore speaks out

During the video chat, he opened up about his late wife Pamela who died in 2006 after 38 years of marriage.

He smiled as he reflected on how she would have felt about his recent promotion from captain to colonel.

"I think she would have been most proud of the fact that I've been made a colonel," he beamed.

"She would have thought that to be very important. And to be the wife of a colonel, she would have been very pleased about that!"

Colonel Tom also had some words of encouragement for anyone who may be struggling at the moment

Colonel Tom gave words of encouragement (Credit: ITV)

The bright side

He said: "I've always been an optimistic persona and I've always looked on the bright side throughout my life. And that's what I'd like to share with people

"Look on the bright side and things will get better. Always. Just smile.

"Please look on the bright side and we'll all feel better in the end."

Colonel Tom's words moved viewers to tears – and they were quick to take to Twitter afterwards.

Colonel Tom turned 100 in April (Credit: Splash News)

GMB fans in tears

"I am in tears of joy listening to col

tom

Moore Fantastic man please maam give this great man a knighthood," one wrote.

Another posted: "Literally had tears in my eyes when colonel Tom said his late wife would of loved him being a colonel Loudly crying face @GMB #coloneltommoore."

Moments later, a third added: "@GMB Did you listen to Captain Tom? Always look on the bright side! Not constant negatives that affect the mental health of the population! Listen and learn...."

Shortly after, a fourth wrote: "Colonel

Tom

Moore is actually making me

emotional

so inspirational

#GMB."

'Look on the bright side and things will get better always.'



After raising over £30 million for the NHS, @captaintommoore is releasing his autobiography which he hopes will encourage people to be positive.



A great message! 🙌#GMBTom pic.twitter.com/5x4EauEZLE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 14, 2020

New book

Colonel Tom was invited on Good Morning Britain today to promote his new book Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day.

His book deal with Penguin Random House is reportedly worth a staggering £1.5 million – and he plans to donate the cash to charity.

The war veteran is also set. to write a children's book as well as a cookery title inspired by the Second World War, according to The Sun.

He was approached to pen a book after raising millions for the NHS Charities Together.

Colonel Tom raised funds by walking lengths across his Bedfordshire garden during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking about how his life has changed, he said: "I would never have anticipated for a minute that something like this would happen.

"It really has been an amazing three or four weeks."

