Piers Morgan tears straight into Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson on GMB return

Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary returned to GMB this morning (Monday, June 1).

The trio of Good Morning Britain presenters had taken a week off following over two months of intense coronavirus coverage.

Many viewers were disappointed to see Piers in particular absent last week as the Dominic Cummings scandal blew up.

But, in an advert for his and Susanna's comeback over the weekend, the journalist assured he would be firing on all cylinders and continuing to call the government to account.

'Dominic Cummings is a liar'

And he wasted no time tearing into Cummings and Johnson, accusing the senior aide of destroying lockdown by driving to County Durham.

Susanna laughed as she jokingly asked Piers if he'd spent any of his week away getting his eyes tested.

"I drove 250 miles to Durham to see a castle," he deadpanned.

"My eyesight was so bad I put my children in the back of my car so that just in case I did crash... to check my eyesight wasn't as bad as I feared, I put my children in the back of my car because that is what you do."

"Why don't we call it what it is, Dominic Cummings is a liar.

"He broke the rules; we know it, everyone knows it... they're not gonna shut me down, he broke every rule there is to break.

"Every part of this stinks and there he is back in his work station like nothing happened."

He went on to say that trust in the government had also been destroyed by Boris Johnson "inexplicably" taking no action against him.

'Bad stuff'

Piers said: "God knows what Cummings has on Boris Johsnon, it must be bad."

'Dominic Cummings has destroyed the lockdown but by refusing to apologise he's destroyed trust in government.' - @piersmorgan 'If the person who helped set the rules can break the rules, why should anyone else stick to the rules?' - @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/3S8rE4Yjwn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 1, 2020

Yesterday Piers Morgan slammed Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury, who resigned as a whip in the House of Commons after it emerged she had disobeyed restrictions to visit her lover.

