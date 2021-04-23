Richard Madeley is reportedly a favourite to be the replacement of Piers Morgan on GMB.

Piers left the morning ITV programme amid a backlash over his comments towards Meghan Markle after her Oprah Winfrey interview.

The outspoken host clashed with fellow GMB presenter Alex Beresford over his views on the Duchess of Sussex, before storming off set mid-air.

Richard Madeley looks set to take over as the next Good Morning Britain host (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed Richard is a dead-cert.

They shared: “Piers is nigh-on impossible to replace and GMB execs accept this, but Richard has his own inimitable style.

“Like Piers, he’s a trained journalist who knows how to press guests and get a decent ‘line’ from interviewees.”

They continued: “He shoots from the hip, says what he thinks, and is a genuinely brilliant, likeable chap off air — so it’s very much a ‘watch this space.'”

ED! has contacted reps for GMB for comment.

Richard Madeley and wife Judy Finnigan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Richard Madeley be the new host on GMB?

Richard often filled in for Piers on the programme and usually hosts at times over the summer.

Whilst Richard has enjoyed taking on the hot seat, he hasn’t confirmed if it will be a permanent move.

He declared in an interview with Metro that he would definitely consider the role if it was offered to him.

He said: “If the phone went and they said, “Would you come in and talk?” of course I would talk to them.”

Richard also said he would be “bonkers” not to consider any job offer from the show bosses. However, he added: “I very much like sitting in for people. I have all the fun and very little of the responsibility or flak.”

Piers Morgan left GMB after backlash to his comments about Meghan Markle (Credit:SplashNews.com)

Richard Madeley has been on GMB before

This wouldn’t be the first time that Richard has taken over the presenter position on GMB.

In 2018, he stood in and raised eyebrows for his handling of an interview with politician Gavin Williamson.

Richard cut off the then-defence secretary for “failing to answer a straight question”.

The TV star also previously hosted ITV’s This Morning alongside wife Judy. The pair became household names thanks to their time on the show from 1998 to 2001.

