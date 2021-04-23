Emmerdale fans fear Ellis will be framed in a child sex abuse plot as Cathy Hope develops a crush on him.

In this week’s episodes it became clear 14-year-old Cathy has a crush on 23-year-old Ellis Chapman.

The school girl has been getting closer to her niece April Windsor, who lives in the same house with Ellis.

In a plot to try and bring them together, April left a bag of Ellis’s favourite sweets with a love note.

However Ellis was convinced that the sweets were from Priya.

Ellis thought the sweets were from Priya (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, April 22) Ellis asked Priya about the sweets and Cathy and April overheard the conversation.

But as Priya became increasingly confused, April admitted to Ellis she placed the sweets there.

April admitted that Cathy was his secret admirer.

Ellis kindly told Cathy that there was no harm done and Priya suggested they pretend nothing ever happened.

April revealed to Ellis that Cathy had a crush on him (Credit: ITV)

Embarrassed, Cathy said: “Yeah, I mean as if I’d like Ellis anyway.”

Soon Cathy walked off and Bob started to question what was going on. April admitted to her grandad that she asked Ellis out for Cathy, but got it wrong.

However fans have called for producers to stop this storyline, fearing Cathy is going to make false accusations against Ellis.

Ugh this cathy story is disgusting&needs 2b stopped asap.

This is dangerous

Silly little bully girl is gonna get ellis in a lot of trouble

Its not funny or entertaining #Emmerdale — jodie (@VanityBallum) April 22, 2021

This Cathy/Ellis crush storyline is getting too creepy for me #Emmerdale — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) April 22, 2021

Can’t Ellis see that Cathy has an unhealthy interest in him? No, because he’s too busy chasing after his dad’s sloppy seconds. #Emmerdale — tvtalkzone🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@tvtalkzone) April 22, 2021

#emmerdale Cathy is so weirdly creepy, pushy and sleazy. Totally makes my skin crawl. Really hope this storyline ends ASAP and she doesn't harm April and Ellis. — The other me (@lalavie444) April 22, 2021

I have a bad feeling about Cathy and April 😬. Something bad is going to happen! 👀 #emmerdale — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) April 22, 2021

Okay the reveal about Cathy crushing on Ellis has come out a lot sooner than expected. So bang goes my theory of her trying to sabotage his and Priya's relationship or accusing him of somethin. Instead I think she might start bullying April #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) April 22, 2021

#emmerdale wats going on inside whoever is wrighting the cathy storyline. Head pic.twitter.com/OVkn4vY0xa — windup merchant🍀🆗 (@tommysellbuy) April 22, 2021

Some fans have also predicted that Cathy will start bullying April.

Cathy strikes me a nasty child. I wudnt trust her as far as I cud throw her. I wonder if she's going to start bullying April 🤔 #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) April 22, 2021

Cathy such a little cow.. she will start bullying April I reckon. I hope April puts her in her place #emmerdale — MIKE 💙 (@mikepriestley13) April 22, 2021

Cathy is going to make April's life hell after that #Emmerdale — Alexis ☘️ (@Alexibinks) April 22, 2021

Thinking Cathy is going to make April's life hell from now on #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) April 22, 2021

Cathy will cause trouble for April #emmerdale — 𝙰𝙽𝚅𝙸💛💫🌸 (@corrieeasties) April 22, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Ellis?

A couple of months ago Ellis slept with Priya, who was previously engaged to his dad Al.

Over the last few weeks, Priya has been helping Ellis with his new business venture.

However in last night’s scenes she told him nothing more could happen between them.

Ellis and Billy look to move out of Marlon’s house (Credit: ITV)

Next week it looks like things could get worse for him.

In upcoming scenes Marlon tells Billy and Ellis that he’s doubling their rent. But they’re soon looking to move out.

However Rhona comes up with a plan to get Marlon out of his financial hole.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.