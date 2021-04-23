Soaps

Emmerdale: Ellis to be framed in child sex abuse plot, fans fear

Ellis is Marlon's former stepson

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans fear Ellis will be framed in a child sex abuse plot as Cathy Hope develops a crush on him.

In this week’s episodes it became clear 14-year-old Cathy has a crush on 23-year-old Ellis Chapman.

The school girl has been getting closer to her niece April Windsor, who lives in the same house with Ellis.

In a plot to try and bring them together, April left a bag of Ellis’s favourite sweets with a love note.

However Ellis was convinced that the sweets were from Priya.

emmerdale priya sharma
Ellis thought the sweets were from Priya (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Thursday, April 22) Ellis asked Priya about the sweets and Cathy and April overheard the conversation.

But as Priya became increasingly confused, April admitted to Ellis she placed the sweets there.

April admitted that Cathy was his secret admirer.

Ellis kindly told Cathy that there was no harm done and Priya suggested they pretend nothing ever happened.

April revealed to Ellis that Cathy had a crush on him (Credit: ITV)

Embarrassed, Cathy said: “Yeah, I mean as if I’d like Ellis anyway.”

Soon Cathy walked off and Bob started to question what was going on. April admitted to her grandad that she asked Ellis out for Cathy, but got it wrong.

However fans have called for producers to stop this storyline, fearing Cathy is going to make false accusations against Ellis.

Some fans have also predicted that Cathy will start bullying April.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Ellis?

A couple of months ago Ellis slept with Priya, who was previously engaged to his dad Al.

Over the last few weeks, Priya has been helping Ellis with his new business venture.

However in last night’s scenes she told him nothing more could happen between them.

Ellis and Billy look to move out of Marlon’s house (Credit: ITV)

Next week it looks like things could get worse for him.

In upcoming scenes Marlon tells Billy and Ellis that he’s doubling their rent. But they’re soon looking to move out.

However Rhona comes up with a plan to get Marlon out of his financial hole.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

