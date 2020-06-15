Piers Morgan hits back as GMB viewer accuses him of 'lying to the country'

TV's Piers Morgan has hit back at a Good Morning Britain viewer for accusing him of 'lying to the country'.

The presenter declared that the UK has the worst coronavirus death rate in the world.

However, one viewer took objection to Piers' claim and said he should be taken off air.

Piers Morgan hit back at a Good Morning Britain viewer for accusing him of lying (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan slams flights resuming in UK as Dr Hilary warns of second coronavirus spike

The viewer wrote: "@GMB @piersmorgan why do you continue to lie to the country that we have the worst death rate.

"Should be taken off the air."

However, Piers replied: "Hi, we have the worst death rate in the world. You may not want to hear this, but it’s a cold hard undeniable fact."

Many defended Piers, with one person replying: "It's often said that truth hurts. Under Boris Johnson, the UK is the laughing stock of the world on so many levels."

Hi Glyn, we have the worst death rate in the world. You may not want to hear this, but it’s a cold hard undeniable fact. 👇 https://t.co/tPVTwZ7ZLS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 15, 2020

Another added: "[The] UK has the worst death rate in the world per million population."

Earlier in the show, Piers criticised the decision for flights to resume in the UK.

Airline easyJet has began restarting flights from today (June 15) across the UK for the first time since March.

What did Piers say?

Piers said: "Restaurants, bars, clubs and pubs can't open yet apparently these planes can keep taking off with cramming people in like sardines.

"Why are planes allowed to cram people in yet pubs can't open?

Piers criticised the decision for flights to resume in the UK (Credit: ITV)

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

"There's this general picture that the government doesn't know what its doing, keeps flip-flopping around on everything from quarantine to masks.

"Now we have the worst death toll in Europe, the overall impression is we have a rudderless ship."

You may not want to hear this, but it’s a cold hard undeniable fact.

He added: "You either tell people to keep two metres apart or you don't. Why can't I go to my local pub?

"Right now there are easyJet planes taking off in the UK which are full of people. I don't get it!"

'It's not an agenda against the government when we have the worst death rate in the world.'@piersmorgan says there is a problem with the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and that is based in reality.



Watch every weekday from 6am here👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/NJwqxg3cVo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 15, 2020

Do you agree with Piers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.