Piers Morgan slams flights resuming in UK as Dr Hilary warns of second coronavirus spike

Dr Hilary Jones has warned the UK is risking a second coronavirus peak by resuming flights.

Airline easyJet has began restarting flights from today (June 15) across the UK for the first time since March.

However, on Monday's Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary insisted he wouldn't get on a flight now because of the risks.

Host Piers Morgan also slammed the decision for flights to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Hilary Jones has warned the UK is risking a second coronavirus peak by resuming flights (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan jokes wife Celia Walden 'wants to boil him alive in oil'

What did Dr Hilary say?

Dr Hilary said: "Air travel is how the virus got from China to other countries. Air travel is what makes a pandemic global.

"We are putting health at risk. We are running risks of a second spike in the UK.

"I just think the air travel situation is running big risks.

"People sitting together in close proximity, breathing the same air, masks or not, tests or not."

'Would you fly right now?' - @piersmorgan



'No, absolutely not.' - @DrHilaryJones@susannareid100 questions why people are being allowed to fly but secondary schools remain shut across the country. #AskDrH pic.twitter.com/bqlBFl4Nwm — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 15, 2020

Piers asked: "Would you fly now?"

Dr Hilary replied: "No, I wouldn't. Absolutely not."

We are running risks of a second spike in the UK.

Susanna Reid said: "You have said you would send your children back to school so you're making an estimation of risk all the time."

Dr Hilary said: "Yes. It is about risk balance. There is no doubt the risk of a child between five and 14 of dying of COVID is less than half of being killed by lightning."

Later in the show, Piers slammed the decision to resume flights.

Dr Hilary said he wouldn't fly at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

What did he say?

He said: "There's still this absurd 14-day quarantining after we've let 20 million people come in.

"Restaurants, bars, clubs and pubs can't open yet apparently these planes can keep taking off with cramming people in like sardines.

"Why are planes allowed to cram people in yet pubs can't open?

"The government is allowing planes to take off and yet we have millions of people who aren't allowed to open pubs and restaurants looking at this like, 'what the hell is going on?'

Piers slammed the decision to resume flights (Credit: ITV)

"There's this general picture that the government doesn't know what its doing, keeps flip-flopping around on everything from quarantine to masks.

"Now we have the worst death toll in Europe, the overall impression is we have a rudderless ship."

He added: "You either tell people to keep two metres apart or you don't. Why can't I go to my local pub?

"Right now there are easyJet planes taking off in the UK which are full of people. I don't get it!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.