Phillip Schofield ‘given six-figure golden goodbye’ after This Morning exit

Phillip Schofield has been ‘given a six-figure golden goodbye’ following his exit from ITV’s This Morning, a tabloid newspaper claims.

The veteran host, 61, announced on Saturday (May 20) afternoon he’d ‘stepped down’ from the series after over 20 years on the show. It has since been reported that a “devastated” Phillip is “completely broken” by the manner of his departure.

However, The Sun also claims Phillip has been waved off with half a year’s salary as he leaves.

Phillip Schofield fronted This Morning for over 20 years (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Phillip Schofield leaves This Morning

The tabloid speculates Phillip was thought to earn about £700,000 a year for This Morning. Additionally, it is claimed he may receive a golden goodbye “likely to be more than £300,000”.

However, a source reckons that might be little comfort for Phillip, who is said to feel like he has received “zero respect”.

If that was meant to make him feel better, it’s just not working.

The unnamed source alleged: “Phil has been given his This Morning wages for six months — but if that was meant to make him feel better, it’s just not working.”

Phillip Schofield has left This Morning (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Knifed without proper consultation’

Furthermore, they are said to have continued: “Phil feels he has been shown zero respect and he is devastated by how this has played out. He thinks the way he was forced to step down was so unjust and he feels completely broken by how this situation has been handled.

“This Morning was Phil’s life and now he feels he has been knifed without proper consultation.”

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield and This Morning for comment. An ITV source said: “We do not comment on artists’ contracts.”

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond hosting This Morning today (Credit: ITV.com)

‘One of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had’

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were on the This Morning sofa on Monday (May 22). Phillips’s now former co-host Holly Willoughby is taking a break. She is expected back on the show on Monday June 5, with relief presenters likely to present alongside her in the near future.

Meanwhile, Alison and Dermot paid tribute to Phillip on behalf of everyone involved in the programme.

Dermot offered “a huge thank you” for “what he’s done to make the show so special and such a success”. Furthermore, Alison added: “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. We, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future.”

