Phillip Schofield ‘utterly heartbroken’ as he’s ‘dethroned’ from This Morning by ‘nest of vipers with zero loyalty’

Phillip Schofield is “utterly heartbroken” by his departure from This Morning, Piers Morgan has revealed.

Writing for The Sun, ex Good Morning Britain co-host Piers, 58, likened the circumstances of his departure from an ITV presenting job to those of Phillip’s.

Piers acknowledged how some of his personal friends, such as Amanda Holden and Eamonn Holmes, may not see eye-to-eye with Phil. Former newspaper editor Piers also noted how he and Phillip also went through a 25-year “rift” before patching things up.

But he insisted nonetheless how the manner of Phillip’s exit was evidence of “ruthless backstabbing” in daytime TV.

Piers Morgan on Phillip Schofield

Piers lamented how Phillip, 61, was “dethroned” from his position.

Indicating the change in Phillip’s status came about swiftly, Piers wrote: “One minute Schofield was undisputed king of morning TV and fast heading to bona fide national treasure status. The next he’s a dethroned, shamed, vilified, national disgrace and social media laughing stock.”

Piers described Phil’s experience as “brutal”. But he also said he wasn’t surprised, as he reckons those who may have portrayed themselves as “faithful friends” probably had a hand in “tossing him on the bonfire”.

‘Needlessly churlish’

Piers also touched on a response he’d received after previously suggesting daytime TV was “infested by a pack of savages”.

“I got an email from a former senior ITV executive saying simply: ‘You’re not wrong. Absolute nest of vipers with zero loyalty!'” Piers wrote.

Absolute nest of vipers with zero loyalty!

Additionally, Piers was unimpressed that Phillip was denied a farewell to viewers, having fronted the series for over two decades. And in saying so, Piers also claimed that Phillip had revealed his feelings to him.

Piers went on: “For ITV to not even give him the chance to say a proper goodbye to his large, loyal audience after 21 years struck me as needlessly churlish, and I know he’s utterly heartbroken about it because he told me himself.”

ED! has approached representatives for This Morning and ITV for comment on Piers Morgan’s claims.

