Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Faye leaves – but will she be arrested?

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Faye Windass leaves Weatherfield for good. But with Craig being party to knowledge of Faye’s murky past, will he have her arrested before she can go?

Elsewhere, Paul continues to worry about his declining health when he begins struggling with his right foot. Will he be able to walk Gemma down the aisle on her big day?

Meanwhile, George and Brian feud over their model ships, and Roy experiences more heart pains while walking Freddie with Evelyn.

Craig realises that Faye’s heart isn’t in Weatherfield… or with him. But how will he react? (Credit: ITV)

Faye leaves Weatherfield for good – but how?

As Jackson and Miley prepare to leave for Slough, Faye tells Craig that they will be round to take some family photos before they go. While Faye, Craig, Jackson, Miley, Tim and Sally pose for the pictures, Miley tells them that she plans to put together an album to remember her family by.

Faye does her best to hide her emotions, but Craig can see that she’s struggling. He tells her that if she wants to go to Slough with Jackson and Miley then she should do it.

But with Craig holding the hit and run over her, does he really mean it? Can he let her go freely?

Quickly packing her case, Faye makes her decision. His heart broken, Craig watches the car pull away, with Faye leaving him forever.

After his foot starts acting up, Paul begs the MND nurse to consider treatment (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s health worries escalate

Paul realises that something is up with his right foot. Although he’s worried, he hides it from Billy, along with the rest of his health woes.

Later, Gemma asks Paul if he’ll give her away at the wedding. He gladly agrees to, in spite of his worries about his foot.

Then, when Jenny discusses the stag and hen do plans with Paul, she notices that he’s struggling with his right foot. Will she say anything?

Later, Dee-Dee accompanies Paul to his appointment with the MND nurse. Grasping at straws, Paul begs the nurse to consider him for Tofersen treatment. Could this miracle cure be the answer to his problems?

Isabella makes things worse between Brian and George (Credit: ITV)

Isabella scuppers Brian and George’s plans

Elsewhere, in the run-up to the model ship competition, Brian admires George’s model of the Golden Hind. He tries to assure him that he didn’t steal the ship’s maidenhead.

Annoyed by George’s cocky attitude, Isabella secretly super-glues the model ship to the table. When Brian tries to pick up George’s model, a chunk snaps off in his hands.

Furious, George accuses Brian of maliciously gluing the ship to the table. In revenge, he locks Brian’s model ship in the hearse, stopping either of them from taking part in the competition.

Having had enough of George’s attitude, Isabella scuppers his chances in the competition (Credit: ITV)

Roy struggles with his health

When Nina tells her that Roy is growing nervous about taking Freddie for a walk, Evelyn offers to go with him. Later, Roy and Evelyn set off on their dog walk.

While walking, Roy begins to experience terrible chest pains. Worried for Roy’s health, Evelyn tells him that he needs to chase an appointment with the heart specialist. Will Roy be okay?

