Phillip Schofield’s ‘relief that public still love him’ following NTAs win revealed by expert

In latest Phillip Schofield news, an expert claims the presenter displayed ‘relief the public still love him’ at Thursday’s NTAs.

Phillip led Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and production staff to the stage as This Morning won at last night’s (October 13) bash.

He also spoke first and accepted the Best Daytime gong, amid claims ‘boos’ could be heard as the This Morning group made their way to the stage.

But one body language analyst reckons Phillip gave off signals about his real feelings amid “a tidal wave of mixed emotions” regarding This Morning’s win.

Speaking to the Mirror, pundit Judi James noted a variety of responses as This Morning’s win was announced.

The body language expert noted they ranged from “Oscar-winner-style tearfulness and expressions of relief and validation (Phil) to the ‘weaned-on-a-pickle’ pursed lipped losers expressions on the faces of the Loose Women team”.

Viewers watching at home also claimed to see stars of the ITV lunchtime series ‘fuming’ at This Morning’s victory.

However, Judi reckons Phillip may have been more preoccupied with how fans see him.

How Phillip Schofield reacted to NTAs win

Judi said Phillip’s facial reactions indicated he may feel audiences still adore him following the ‘queue-gate’ saga.

She also went on to suggest a congratulatory hug between Phil and Holly as they rose from their seats could extinguish any rumours of ‘tension’ between them.

Judi continued: “The cameras were on Holly and Phil for very obvious reasons as the winner was announced. Phil’s mouth pulled down at the corners as he fell into the kind of tears and facial cut-offs that said ‘they still love me’.

“He and Holly hugged to put paid to rumours of rifts and even told the audience they were friends in a way that was reminiscent of the ‘best friends’ ritual we saw previously with Eamonn and Ruth.”

Holly and Phil

However Phillip did not seem to want to directly address whether he felt ‘vindicated’ by the awards win.

He was asked by a journalist whether the votes meant the public no longer cared about ‘queue-gate’.

Phillip replied: “We are so grateful for our amazing viewers! We love them.”

Many fans defended the duo as one said on Twitter: “Like honestly there’s so many more important things going on in the world than to obsess over Phil and Holly now.”

Another wrote: “This Morning is more than just Holly and Phil. Voting opened before ‘queue-gate’ and the whole team deserve it.”

