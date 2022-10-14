NTAs viewers spot Loose Women stars’ ‘fuming’ reaction as This Morning wins award

Loose Women stars’ NTA reaction was spotted by viewers last night as This Morning won the Best Daytime award.

Viewers watching the National Television Awards at home think they spotted the Loose Women stars looking unimpressed.

As the winner was announced, the cast of This Morning looked overjoyed.

However, it was a different picture elsewhere.

Viewers spotted the moment when the camera cut to the Loose Women who appeared seemingly unhappy, and Linda Robson and Judi Love failed to even clap.

Loose Women during This Morning’s NTA win

One viewer tweeted: “The Loose Women girls faces said it all.”

A second noticed: “Even the #LooseWomen weren’t impressed when #ThisMorning won #NTAs.”

“The Loose Women standing up for Alison and not Phil and Holly. Lol. #NTAs,” laughed a third commenter.

Meanwhile, a fourth teased: “The Loose Women were not happy!! Fuming! #ntas #ntawards.”

“The Loose Women looking well annoyed This Morning won, I’m living for the drama #NTAs” joked a fifth.

In addition, a sixth added: “Take it the voting was before queue gate! Loose Women looked fuming.”

Collecting the award for This Morning, Phillip Schofield said: “Please don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the most amazing team. I have the best friend, we have the best boss.”

His co-star, Holly Willoughby, added: “Thank you so much, this award means everything because it is voted by you, and I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you. You make our show for us, you really do.”

It seems that Loose Women weren’t the only ones annoyed.

Some viewers pointed out “boos” from the audience during the award ceremony.

“Oooooh! I heard boos in that crowd for Holly and Phil! #NTAs,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person chuckled: “Loool the booing for Phil and Holly #NTAs.”

Holly and Phil booed at NTA ceremony?

Elsewhere, a source in the audience told The Sun: “The boos in the room were very loud when Holly and Phil were announced as the winners. It was really embarrassing.”

It has been a tough few weeks for Phil and Holly as people called for them to be sacked.

They were accused of ‘jumping the queue’ when they went to see the Queen lying in state. As a result, it was claimed that ITV had decided to up security around the pair.

While calls to be sacked have died down, some viewers want the pair to give their NTA back.

“It must show how poor the state of television must be if Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby win awards every year. Should be handing award back!” ranted one viewer.

Meanwhile, others have defended the pair as one tweeted: “Like honestly there’s so many more important things going on in the world than to obsess over Phil and Holly now.”

