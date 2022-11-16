Phillip Schofield breaks silence on Queen ‘queuegate’ scandal: ‘Why would I apologise?’

Phillip Schofield has indicated he has nothing to apologise for as the Queen ‘queuegate’ scandal was brought up with him in latest news.

This Morning presenter Phil was peppered with questions about the saga from September as he got out of a car.

Phillip and co-star Holly Willoughby faced a prolonged backlash in the weeks following the late monarch’s passing.

They were heavily criticised for ‘skipping the queue’ as thousands of mourners lined up for hours across London for the Queen’s lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

But the 60-year-old ITV star agreed he and Holly were “unfairly targeted” in the wake of the outrage.

Phillip Schofield responds to questions about the Queen ‘queuegate’ saga after getting out of a car (Credit: @GBNews Twitter)

Phillip Schofield news

Doorstepped by GB News, Phillip responded by asking: “Have you really got nothing better to do with your time?”

However, the TV veteran indicated a sense of regret about the episode when as whether he felt “vindicated”.

Phillip replied: “I think it was a shame that what happened happened.”

The camera was unable to capture Phillip as he was speaking, but he reportedly responded to a suggestion some observers felt he was “unfairly targeted” by responding: “I think we were.”

And when it was put to Phillip that it was a problem that he was “never accredited” for the visit as a journalist, Phillip could be heard saying: “We were.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield pay their respects to the Queen as she is lying-in-state (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

Phillip Schofield latest

Phillip was then asked if it was correct that his and Holly were listed under editors’ names for the event.

And Phillip explained: “Because we didn’t want to give our emails addresses away.”

However, when pressed about saying sorry, Phillip asked why that would be necessary.

Why would I apologise?

“Why would I apologise?” he said.

Phillip continued: “You’ve already seen that 700 journalists did exactly the same thing.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby faced a backlash in the weeks following the lying-in-state (Credit: ITV Hub))

Why wasn’t footage broadcast?

It was then put to Phillip, as he stood on a doorstep beyond a closed gate, why no footage from the visit was broadcast on TV.

“You weren’t allowed to film inside,” he said.

Phillip then added: “You’re a bit late on the story, mate.”

ED! has approached a representative for Phillip Schofield for comment.

‘We would never jump a queue’

Back in September, a statement to MailOnline from ITV confirmed Phillip and Holly were registered the names of production staff.

It read: “The accreditation was organised for Phillip and Holly by This Morning’s production team and so while it was absolutely clear at the time of booking that Phillip and Holly would be attending to report for This Morning, we would never share personal contact details for any of our onscreen talent and so the email addresses of the production members accompanying Phillip and Holly on the day were instead given.”

Additionally, in the days following the Queen’s funeral, Holly told viewers: “Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists we were given official permission to access the hall.

“It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.

Mourners pay respects as the visit the Queen lying in state (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back. In contrast those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists took anyone’s places in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.

“We of course respected those rules however we realised that it may have looked like something else and therefore we totally understand the reaction.

“Please know that we would never jump a queue.”

Read more: This Morning dealt big blow as they miss out on award for first time in years following ‘queuegate’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.