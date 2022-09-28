This Morning and ITV have been hit with more than 50 Ofcom complaints following Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield‘s apology over ‘queue-gate’.

The duo are under increasing pressure following the scandal, with a petition calling for them to be axed having hit 76,000 signatures.

This Morning and ITV embroiled in scandal

While the Queen was lying-in-state, thousands queued up to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Some people queued for more than 12 hours to be able to see Her Majesty’s coffin.

However, members of the press were allowed into a ‘VIP’ queue, which gave them a fastrack route to the Queen’s coffin.

Holly and Phillip were spotted in this queue and were immediately hit with furious backlash from the public.

Many argued that the This Morning stars should have queued up just like everybody else.

ITV released a statement explaining that Holly and Phillip were in the so-called VIP queue to report on the Queen lying-in-state.

However, this excuse didn’t wash with many.

This Morning hit with Ofcom complaints

Last Tuesday (September 20), during their first show back following the backlash, Holly and Phillip spoke about the scandal in a pre-recorded segment.

“We were given official permission to access the hall, it was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person,” Holly said.

“The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back, in contrast, those paying respects walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause,” she continued.

“None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen.”

She then continued, saying: “We, of course, respected those rules – however, we realise that it may have looked like something else.

“And therefore, totally understand the reaction.”

The statement didn’t go down well with viewers, with some even complaining to Ofcom.

The TV watchdog confirmed that 55 complaints had been received.

It said: “Complaints related to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s explanation of their prior broadcast from Westminster Hall during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.”

Holly and Phillip under increasing fire

Since their apology, the backlash has increased even further.

Last week, a petition calling for Holly and Phillip to be axed from This Morning was launched online. It has since picked up over 76,000 signatures.

However, despite the huge number of people calling for their jobs, their roles on This Morning are safe.

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall has claimed that the duo have been “mirepresented”.

Speaking yesterday (September 27), McCall was asked if she felt as though the duo had done wrong.

“Honestly, nothing. Honestly. They did have accreditation. Lots of people saying they didn’t. They were sent by This Morning to do a piece for September 20, which ran,” she said.

“They were to interview people inside and outside. But they didn’t displace anyone in the queue. And they’ve been very misrepresented, actually.”

