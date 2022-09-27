BGT star lays into Holly and Phil: ‘They think they’re TV royalty and a cut above the rest’

Holly Willoughby and her co-host Phil have been slammed by a former Britain’s Got Talent star on GB News last night (Monday, September 25).

The former contestant didn’t have many positives to say of the duo, accusing them of seeing themselves as “tv royalty and a cut above the rest”.

This Morning stars Holly and Phil slammed

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield have come under increasing fire recently over the so-called ‘queue-gate’ scandal.

When thousands were queueing to see the Queen lying-in-state, Holly and Phillip reportedly skipped the queue.

This Morning did release a statement explaining that the duo ‘skipped’ the queue as they were there as part of the press.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from being on the receiving end of a torrent of abuse.

It’s not just the public who’ve criticised Holly and Phillip for skipping the queue either.

GB News star Eamon Holmes has hit out at them, as has Graham Norton and Amanda Holden.

Former BGT star Francine Lewis has since become the latest star to take a swipe at the duo.

BGT contestant slams Holly and Phillip

During a discussion with Dan Wootten on GB News, Francine hit out at Holly and Phillip.

For those who remember, Francine – an impressionist – did an impression of Holly during her BGT audition.

In the discussion, Francine revealed that Holly and Phillip had made her feel “unwelcome” during an interview on This Morning.

“It’s very typical of Holly and Phillip to think they have a VIP status,” she claimed to Dan.

“They think they’re TV royalty and a cut above the rest.”

She then continued, saying: “I have experience being on the show with them and in all the years of being on TV and a guest on shows, I’ve never felt so unwelcome as I did on their sofa.”

Queue-gate divides

Francine isn’t the only star to have had her say on Holly and Phillip’s queue-jumping scandal.

Yesterday, Graham Norton defended the duo, however, he did brand them “foolish” too.

Speaking on Radio 5, he said: “So, as far as I’m concerned, they did nothing wrong.

“There was a two-tier system. You could queue jump! Now I got offered a queue-jump ticket by a friend of mine. He’s an MP and he said: ‘Do you wanna come?’ And I didn’t say yes. Because I thought if anybody sees me I’ll get it in the neck.”

He then continued, saying: “I suppose what Phil and Holly got wrong was they thought people wouldn’t care.

“I guess that that’s their crime. The actual queue jumping? They did nothing wrong. Absolutely nothing wrong. But foolish of them to not think that people would be annoyed.”

A petition calling for Holly and Phillip to be sacked from This Morning has since picked up over 75,000 signatures since going live last week.

