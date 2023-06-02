Phillip Schofield issues plea over his younger lover who is ‘vulnerable and didn’t do anything wrong’

Phillip Schofield has issued a plea over his “vulnerable” younger lover who “didn’t do anything wrong.”

Last weekend, 61-year-old old Phillip owned up to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a much younger ITV colleague, while still married to his wife, Stephanie Lowe. Since the news of his fling, former national treasure Phillip was dropped by both ITV and his talent agency YMU. He’s also lost several lucrative gigs.

And now, in an explosive new interview with the BBC, Phillip has spoken out about his affair – while issuing a plea over his former lover.

Phillip opened up about his fling in a new interview (Credit: BBC)

Phillip Schofield on ‘vulnerable’ former lover

Sitting down with the BBC’s Amol Rajan to tell his side of the story, Phillip revealed the fallout from his fling confession has been “relentless”.

When asked if he was strong enough to do the interview, Phillip said: “I have to because there is an innocent person here who didn’t do anything wrong, who is vulnerable and probably feels like I do.”

I just have to say stop with him, okay with me, but stop with him.

He then issued a plea over his former lover, and urged: “I just have to say stop with him, okay with me, but stop with him. Leave him alone now.”

Phillip revealed that the last time he had spoken to the unnamed man was when he “engaged a lawyer for him” a couple of weeks ago. He explained: “He needed independent support. So that was the last time.”

Phillip told his side of the story (Credit: BBC)

Phillip recalls first time he met his lover

Recalling the first time he and his former lover met, the ex This Morning host said: “I was invited by a friend of mine to go to open a drama school. But whether it was immediately or sometime after, he said: ‘Will you follow him on Twitter, because he’s a fan.’ So I said: ‘Yeah, sure, no problem,’ which I did.”

Interviewer Rajan then quizzed: “And he was what, 15 at the time?” Phillip then said: “I follow 11,300 people. In all the time I’ve been on Twitter, there has never been any whiff of impropriety.”

Phillip also revealed that his fling with a young studio runner began with a kiss in a dressing room. He said the encounter happened at the ITV studios when the unnamed man was 20. The pair then had “five or six” sexual encounters.

When asked if he had a sexual relationship with the ITV employee when he was underage, Phillip said: “God no. In my statement, it says ‘consensual relationship, fully legal’. I mean, that [the statement] was approved by both sides.”

‘I’ve let Holly down,’ says Phillip

It comes after Phillip also spoke out to defend his one-time best friend Holly Willoughby in an interview with The Sun, admitting: “I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down. Holly did not know [about the romance]. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say: ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you.’ She didn’t reply. And I understand why she didn’t reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this, that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue.”

He then added: “Quite rightly, she is going to take a step back and think, I have to step back from this. And I understand that completely,” he added.

Holly is currently sunning herself in Portugal with her close family, including her mum and older sister, Kelly. She often holidayed in the country with Phil.

