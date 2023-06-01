Phillip Schofield has reportedly lost “lucrative contracts potentially worth millions” after reports of his affair with a much younger lover emerged.

Phil said he lied to ITV bosses about the “unwise but not illegal affair”, leading the channel to “cut all ties with him”. While Phil had already quit This Morning, several brands have reportedly cut ties with him since the revelations.

Phillip Schofield has been dropped from several brands, it’s been reported (Credit: YouTube)

Brands opt to ‘jump ship’ from former This Morning star

Phil’s million-pound empire is reportedly crumbling as brands allegedly continue to “jump ship” from the former This Morning star. In addition to losing his reported £730,000 ITV salary, he has also lost several of his lucrative brand deals, it’s claimed.

Phillip originally lost his £1 million deal with We Buy Any Car last year, around the time of the Queuegate scandal. We Buy Any Car denied this had anything to do with Quegegate at the time, however, the company has now removed all adverts featuring Phil from its YouTube account.

PR expert Edward Coram James told The Sun that Phil has now been dropped as an ambassador by a number of brands. He explained: “He has lost lucrative contracts that are potentially worth millions.” Edward said the decisions made by brands was “kneejerk” and not necessarily “objective” or “considered”. This has come down to “very poor crisis communications”.

However, Phillip reportedly received “a six-figure goodbye” following his This Morning departure.

Phillip was previously dropped from We Buy Any Car last year (Credit: YouTube)

All the brands which have cut ties following the Phillip Schofield controversy

Phillip’s wine brand cut ties with the former ITV star earlier this week. Wine brand When in Rome launched two new boxed wines with the presenter in 2020. They were sold exclusively in Waitrose stores and Waitrose Cellar. But the company has now removed all listings of his products from its website. A simple message told shoppers there are “no products in this collection”.

GB News also claimed that all mentions of Phillip Schofield have been airbrushed from the Craft Gin Club’s website. Links to ‘Schofield’s Gin Blog’ and Schofe’s Winter and Christmas gins were replaced with a “Whoops! We can’t find that page” message. They also claimed Craft Gin Club have removed videos with Schofield in them.

Young people’s charity The Prince’s Trust also dropped as Phil as an ambassador. In a statement they said: “In light of Phillip’s recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together.” Schofield was also dropped as a patron of Shooting Star Children’s Hospice. He’d worked with them for 20 years.

ED! has contacted Phil’s reps for comment.

