Phillip Schofield’s lover was ‘determined to be famous’ but had dreams shattered after affair

The former lover of Phillip Schofield dreamed of fame but had his dreams shattered by an alleged ITV pay-off, reports claim.

Friends of the This Morning showrunner, who has not been officially named, have apparently spoken out in the midst of the scandal.

They claim that the young man was left in a “bad way” by the affair and abandoned his TV career to work in a pub.

Phillip Schofield latest: Dreams of lover shattered

Reports claim that Phil met his former lover when he was a 15-year-old drama school student. The young man begged him for a job, and was later given a position as an ITV production assistant when he turned 18. It was around this time that he is believed to have started a relationship with Phillip.

After allegedly confronting Schofe at the National Television Awards in 2020, he then moved on to Loose Women. Shortly after this, he mysteriously quit ITV and television altogether.

According to friends, he moved away to work in a “remote pub B&B miles away”. It has now been alleged that he was paid off as his relationship with Phillip broke down.

‘It’s obviously been a big downfall’

His friends told The Telegraph that this was an unexpected move from the ambitious youngster: “For someone who was determined to be famous, it’s quite striking,” they speculated.

They noted that he had a “very prominent personality” within ITV that should have seen him progress. “The next step would have been to get on a production team and he was angling towards that,” they alleged.

They have therefore attributed the “downfall” of these big dreams to his relationship with Schofield. “He should have a good career in television now, but because of this he’s not. He’s found work at a remote pub B&B miles away and he hoped his family and friends would visit. He was looking for a room to rent. It’s obviously been a big downfall.”

The affair is currently under investigation by ITV.

