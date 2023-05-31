Phillip Schofield’s lover ‘confronted Phil, Holly and ITV executives’ just days before This Morning host came out

The lover of Phillip Schofield reportedly “confronted Phil, Holly Willoughby and ITV executives” just days before the former This Morning host came out.

In a bombshell statement last week, Phillip confessed to a secret fling with a male younger colleague – that was not “illegal, but unwise”. ITV admitted that it investigated rumours of a romance back in 2020 – but that both parties “categorically and repeatedly denied” it.

Since the truth came to light, numerous claims have been made about the ex-couple. And now it has been claimed that the young lover “confronted” his ITV co-stars at a star-studded bash in 2020.

Holly and Phillip were apparently ‘confronted’ by his lover (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield admits to fling with lover

Last weekend, 61-year-old Phillip confessed that he had “lied” to ITV bosses about his secret fling. As well as to colleagues, friends, agents, the media, the public and “most importantly of all to my family”.

Following the news of his shock affair, as expected, plenty of Phillip’s showbiz colleagues have chimed in to share their thoughts – including his arch nemesis Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn, who was replaced from This Morning in 2020, recently sat down for a tell-all interview with GB News. The first part – which aired on Monday night (May 29) – saw Eamonn accuse Phillip of creating an atmosphere “where people hated him” on This Morning.

And on Tuesday night (May 30) the second-part was released – and he did not hold back as he dropped even more bombshells.

Eamonn did not hold back in the second part of his interview (Credit: GB News)

Phillip Schofield’s lover confronted ITV stars?

Speaking to Eamonn, host Dan Wootton brought up an incident from the National Television Awards in 2020 where “everything changed”. Dan alleged: “The young colleague, who clearly got very drunk, confronted Phillip, Holly, various executives speaking about what had gone on.

“Then low and behold Eamonn, just a few days later you’re asked out of the blue, ambushed you might say, to break that Phillip was going to come out as gay,” the host added.

Eamonn didn’t respond directly to accusations of Phillip’s lover “confronting” him, Holly and bosses at the NTAs. But he did reveal how he was “ambushed” the morning after.

Eamonn said he felt ‘used’ in Phillip’s coming out announcement (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn feels ‘used’ by Phillip

The following day Phillip revealed live on air that he was gay. And while Eamonn was totally supportive at the time – now he feels “used” over the “choreographed” announcement.

“It was all a bit weird. At that stage though, I believed he was gay and that’s what was coming out. And that was the information we were given,” he said.

“We were lied to. Ruth and I to this day are embarrassed and ashamed when we see those pictures. When we see the toils that some people who are tortured by their sexuality have to go through. And this man was using this as a cover-up for something else. So we feel angry about that, we feel used.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

