Eamonn Holmes revealed on GB News last night (Tuesday, May 30) the real reason behind his “axing” from ITV in 2021.

However, the Irish presenter revealed that his exit from ITV wasn’t down to Phillip Schofield or Holly Willoughby – it was because of something else…

Eamonn hit out again last night (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes makes ITV confession in GB News interview

Last night saw the second part of Dan Wootton’s interview with Eamonn air on GB News. The first part – which aired on Monday night (May 29) – saw Eamonn accuse Phillip Schofield of creating an atmosphere “where people hated him” on This Morning.

He also accused ITV of “covering up” Phillip‘s affair with a younger member of staff on the show.

Last night, Eamonn’s scathing attack on Phillip and ITV continued. It was also during this part of the interview last night that Eamonn revealed the “real” reason behind his axing from ITV.

Eamonn previously hosted This Morning – alongside Ruth Langsford – on Fridays from 2006. However, in 2021, they were removed from their Friday slot. They then hosted Bank Holidays until December 2021 when Eamonn left ITV.

Eamonn co-hosted the show between 2006 and 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes reveals real reason behind ITV axe in GB News interview

During the interview, Eamonn revealed the reason he thinks ITV axed him – and it was nothing to do with Phillip or Holly.

At one point during the interview, Dan Wootton proposed that if anyone questions Carol McCall’s (chief executive of ITV) “woke narrative”, they’re out.

“Absolutely. There’s no question about that,” the former This Morning star then agreed. “They like a certain order, even if that order is corrupt,” he then added.

He then went on to say that the Chief Executive herself never told him he was being axed – it was ITV’s director of daytime.

“There’s never a reason given. They can’t be upfront about it,” he said.

The Irish star hit out at ITV (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn sacked over 5G views?

Eamonn then suggested that he had been axed due to his views. He said that he was let go from the broadcaster after raising questions about 5G.

“I wasn’t found guilty of anything, by Ofcom or anyone else, that it was me saying when a reporter said, ‘5G is perfectly safe, of course!’, and I said, ‘Who says so?’,” he said.

He then continued. He said the reporter had said: “‘But that’s what the government says, it’s what everyone says’, so I said, ‘Well, you should always be free to question the narrative’.

“Apparently, that was equivalent to me saying, “5G spreads Covid”, which I never once said. But I said you should be able to question the narrative about all things,” he then said.

Eamonn then revealed that advertisers had threatened to pull their support of ITV unless Eamonn left. He ultimately did.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

