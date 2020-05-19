Phillip Schofield hits back as he's slammed for 'disgusting' Donald Trump comments on This Morning

TV's Phillip Schofield has cleared things up after shocking This Morning viewers with comments about Donald Trump.

During Tuesday's show, Phil was discussing the US President's comments about taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus.

Earlier on Good Morning Britain, Dr Hilary Jones warned there's a number of potential health problems caused by the medication.

Phillip Schofield came under fire for his comments (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning viewers liken Holly Willoughby's 'quaint' floral dress to their 'grandmother's curtains'

After watching a clip of Trump speaking about taking the medication, Phil said: "He's still there, sadly."

Viewers were shocked by his comments and slammed him on Twitter.

One person said: "Nice of @Schofe to be wishing death upon @realDonaldTrump just now."

Donald Trump said he's been taking hydroxychloroquine (Credit: ITV)

Another ranted: "Philip Schofield said today that 'sadly' nothing has happened to Trump, in relation to coronavirus and the President self medicating.

"Basically wishing death to Trump.

#ThisMorning

Philip Schofield said today that “sadly” nothing has happened to Trump, in relation to coronavirus and the President self medicating.

Basically wishing death to Trump. — Anthony Marx. (@AnthonyMarx11) May 19, 2020

A third commented: "@thismorning think @Schofe's comment regarding @realDonaldTrump is disgusting.

"He should be made to make an apology or he shouldn’t be on the TV anymore as these comments are not acceptable."

@thismorning think @Schofe comment regarding @realDonaldTrump is disgusting and he should be made to make an apology or he shouldn’t be on the TV anymore as these comments are not acceptable #ThisMorning — Adele H (@adeleh293) May 19, 2020

However, Phil later addressed his comments on Twitter and explained it was taken the wrong way.

What did Phil say?

The star tweeted: "Still in OFFICE!! Not still alive FFS!!!"

He should be made to make an apology.

Earlier in the day, Dr Hilary Jones warned people against taking hydroxychloroquine.

What did he say?

The GMB star explained: "It’s very dangerous to advise, when you’re not qualified, a drug which is quite toxic.

Dr Hilary Jones warned people against taking hydroxychloroquine (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Phillip Schofield ticks off This Morning producer for eating biscuits 'in his ear'

"If you look at the list of side effects, they’re huge; bone marrow suppression, deafness, heart irregularity, liver damage.

"And he’s saying to people go and take it – he’s like a drug pusher!"

Host Lorraine Kelly asked: "How dangerous do you think that is?"

Dr Hilary said: "So dangerous, and it could actually lead to legal cases.

"It’s quite possible people could die, there are no clinical trials that proved it has affected [coronavirus]. It’s very hard to understand."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.