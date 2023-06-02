Dermot O’Leary is reportedly “deeply affected” by the Phillip Schofield affair scandal as he and Alison are said to be “torn” over hosting This Morning.

The ITV show was back on our screens on Friday (June 2) but things took a rather emotional turn when the drama surrounding the show’s former host, Phillip, was properly addressed for the first time.

And while Alison broke down in tears live on air, it appears Dermot is also “deeply affected”. So much so that the telly faves are apparently “torn” about carrying on with the show.

This Morning hosts discuss Phillip Schofield affair scandal

It’s fair to say Phillip Schofield is the name on everyone’s lips at the moment – following his shocking affair confession last weekend and now, his BBC bombshell interview.

Today saw new interviews with Phillip drop on BBC iPlayer and in The Sun. In the interview with the tabloid, Phillip discussed his affair, as well as the aftermath. And over at Phillip’s former workplace, This Morning, the team finally addressed the scandal with an emotional discussion.

However, after a clip of Phillip from his BBC interview confessing that he doesn’t see a future was shown, Alison broke down in tears. And according to a body language expert, it appears Alison has been “bottling up her emotions” for a while now.

This Morning star ‘deeply affected’ by Phillip drama

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton claimed Alison’s face was “completely solemn” as she spoke about her former colleague’s scandal.

“You could see she was very emotional before she started the piece to camera,” the expert claimed. “Dermot held it together, but by the latter end of the interview, he also appeared very emotional. It’s clear he is deeply affected by the situation,” he speculated.

Alison and Dermot ‘torn’ over This Morning future?

Darren then went on to claim that the two could be “torn” by the entire situation.

“I feel that the two are torn by the fact that they worked with Phillip for many years, and having to present the show,” he alleged. “However, it’s apparent that they are very much there for each other, and it’s actually brought Dermot and Alison together.”

Darren also said: “Alison’s tears were from someone who had been bottling up their emotions. It demonstrates that she has a lot of empathy and is a very caring person. Dermot also looked visibly emotional as the segment came to an end.”

Alison Hammond cries on This Morning

When discussing the Philip drama, Alison confessed that she’s finding the whole thing “really painful”. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield,” she said. “And it’s weird, because I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it. He’s said sorry.”

The This Morning star then continued, saying: “But as a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say.

“But I remember what my mum said. My mum always said, use your Bible as your SatNav in life. And in the Bible, it says: ‘He without sin, cast the first stone.’ And I just don’t want to say anything bad because obviously I’m in conflict.”

She later said: “There’s so much a man can take, and I don’t want any death in this situation.”

