Phillip Schofield admits filming This Morning has 'saved his head' during lockdown

TV's Phillip Schofield says being able to film This Morning during lockdown has "saved [his] head".

The 58-year-old presenter has been able to keep to his regular routine amid the coronavirus pandemic by continuing to work.

In a chat with Adrian Dunbar, the Line of Duty star said: "Hopefully there will be an end in sight and we can all get back to work.

Phillip Schofield says being able to film This Morning during lockdown has "saved his head" (Credit: ITV)

"I feel envious of you being able to go on and still do a day's work. It's such a wonderful thing to be able to do."

What did Phil say?

Phil added: "It's very good for the head. I mean, this has saved my head actually being able to come in here and keep going."

Adrian continued: "Work is so important.

"It gives you your dignity, and as you say, your mental health and all the rest of it. We're not used to being all cooped up together, it's a difficult time."

This Morning is considered an essential show by Government (Credit: ITV)

The This Morning star and his co-host Holly Willoughby are able to continue filming the daytime show despite the government restrictions.

They are classed as essential workers.

The pair took the time to explain to viewers why they were still on air when other ITV shows have halted production due to the social distancing rules.

Phil said: "Lets start off by explaining probably for the first time ever, why we are here today..."

Holly added: "The government has classed us as essential workers for the time being, as we are here to answer your questions and inform you on what is happening."

Phil and Holly have been giving viewers information on coronavirus (Credit: ITV)

Phil continued: "We are running with a skeleton staff and for now on, with lots of people working from home.

"In fact, the mobile crew have brought the cameras through from Good Morning Britain through a hole in the wall."

