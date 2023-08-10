Paul Sinha shares comedy career update: ‘Without wishing to sound bleak, my time is running out’

The Chase star Paul Sinha has shared a health update that will upset some fans.

The comedian and quizzer has entertained the nation for years, whether on the popular ITV show or with his stand-up act. He has been very open over the last few years about his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s.

Paul was diagnosed in 2019 with the disease, which impacts his life with tremors and muscle stiffness. However, the star has revealed he will try his hardest to not let it impact his career for as long as he can.

Paul joined The Chase in 2011 as an original cast member (Credit: Splash News)

The Chase star Paul Sinha issues health update

He sat down with the RHLSTP podcast to talk about his upcoming run at Edinburgh Fringe with his comedy show Paul Sinha: Pauly Bengali.

Paul said: “I have no idea how long I’m going to be a stand-up for, because I get more tired with every passing year. I just want to go up and do a show that is fun. Without wishing to sound bleak, my time is running out. I don’t know to what degree my time is running out.”

The quizzer appeared on Good Morning Britain last month, also discussing his comedy show. In the candid segment, he shared that he physically finds it harder to smile and laugh.

‘Does the Parkinson’s become part of the show?’@edballs asks The Chase star Paul Sinha about living with Parkinson’s disease as he prepares for his latest comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe. pic.twitter.com/MFHKoKePXm — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 5, 2023



He added that it doesn’t stop him from still finding joy and that he has a positive mental attitude to life. On his show, he said: “Parkinson’s has been a big part of my comedy shows. I’m the only comedian at Edinburgh this year to have a deteriorating neurological disease.”

Paul’s positive outlook inspired him to make his show a musical comedy this year. He continued: “If I don’t do it now, when can I do it? Because eventually, I won’t be able to play the keyboard at all. So, while I still can I’ve turned myself into a musical comedian.”

