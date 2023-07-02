Paul Sinha on The Chase
News

The Chase star Paul Sinha issues health update as he shares ‘worst part’ of Parkinson’s diagnosis

He's relying more on his devoted husband, he said

By Joey Crutchley

The Chase star Paul Sinha has issued a health update as he continues to battle Parkinson’s.

The 53-year-old brainiac was first diagnosed with the degenerative disorder in 2019 – and shared the news of his diagnosis with fans in an emotional social media post.

Now, Paul has opened up about his experience of living with Parkinson’s and shared the struggles he’s faced so far.

Paul Sinha on Loose Women
Paul has been open about his Parkinson’s battle (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Paul Sinha shares update on Parkinson’s battle

In a candid confession, Paul told Daily Star: “My Parkinson’s means I can’t dance any more… I couldn’t do Strictly or anything like that. And I don’t drive any more.”

Parkinson’s can cause unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time.

Paul also gushed over his husband Oliver Levy for helping him out with his day-to-day life. He went on: “Everything is slower in general. To go to an event, I have to wake up an hour earlier than I otherwise would have done.”

The Chase star added: “It takes that bit longer to get dressed. I am much more dependent on my husband than I used to be. But he helps me a lot.”

Paul Sinha looking serious
Paul revealed he can no longer drive (Credit: BBC)

‘It will get tougher for me’

In May, Paul discussed his battle with Parkinson’s during an episode of Loose Men. Appearing alongside Vernon Kay, Tommy Fury and Martin Kemp, Paul said: “I have Parkinson’s. It is a tough call, and it will get tougher for me.

“In the years that I have ahead of me, I want to do my best to show that it doesn’t have to ruin your quality of life and that you can fight against the stereotypes others have of you. For that reason, when I’m out and about, I try even harder to look my best. I want people to know that I am not vanishing, I’m still fighting as hard as ever.”

For more on Parkinson’s visit the Parkinson’s UK website here.

