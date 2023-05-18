Paul Sinha gives update on Parkinson’s as he makes Loose Men debut: ‘It’s a tough call’

The Chase star Paul Sinha has provided his fans with an update on his Parkinson’s.

The 52-year-old discussed his ongoing battle with the degenerative disorder in Loose Men this afternoon (Thursday, May 18).

The Chase star Paul Sinha provides Parkinson’s update

The Sinnerman, aka Paul, provided an update on his Parkinson’s during today’s edition of Loose Men. The Loose Women spin-off returned to screens today to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Paul made his debut on the programme this afternoon. He appeared alongside Vernon Kay, Tommy Fury, and Martin Kemp.

Paul was first diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disorder back in 2019. Parkinson’s can cause unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time.

The Chase star Paul Sinha talks Parkinson’s on Loose Men

During today’s show, Paul will talk about his battle. “I have Parkinson’s. It is a tough call, and it will get tougher for me.

“In the years that I have ahead of me, I want to do my best to show that it doesn’t have to ruin your quality of life and that you can fight against the stereotypes others have of you,” he then continues.

The Chase star is then set to say: “For that reason, when I’m out and about, I try even harder to look my best. I want people to know that I am not vanishing, I’m still fighting as hard as ever.”

Paul praises Loose Men

Elsewhere, Paul praised Loose Men and how it’s breaking down taboos regarding men’s mental health.

“It’s important for everyone, not just men, to realise that however hard we try, we are not perfect, either physically or mentally,” he said.

“Traditionally, men have been discouraged to seek help, by believing that it’s a sign of weakness,” The Loose Men star then continued.

“But in all walks of life, a problem shared is a problem halved; or at the very least reduced,” he then said. “I hope that the message is getting through, but if it isn’t, I’d like to do my bit to help,” he then added.

Loose Men is available to watch on ITVX.

