How different The Chase cast look away from the game show

The Chase has been on our screens since 2009 – and the cast have become regular fixtures on our telly’s.

But what do they look like away from the hit ITV show? Read on to find out…

Jenny has a unique look on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

The Chase cast member Jenny Ryan looks very different away from the show

Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen, is famous for her enormous beehive hair and big, red glasses.

However, away from The Chase, Jenny’s look isn’t as extreme – as proven by her appearance on Loose Women earlier today (Monday, July 31).

Jenny looks totally different from when she’s on the Chase (Credit: ITV)

Jenny swapped her black dress out for a green blazer and white shirt. Gone was the beehive hairstyle too – with the 41-year-old instead opting to have her hair down in a more natural style. The glasses remained though.

With just a couple of changes to her hair and her outfit, Jenny is almost unrecognisable from the look that gave her fame on The Chase!

Mark’s look on the show (Credit: ITV)

What does cast member Mark Labbett look like away from The Chase?

Mark looks worlds away from his Beast persona when away from the show.

The 57-year-old is always dressed in a sharp, smart suit and tie when on the show – however, he tends to opt for a more casual look away from the show.

During appearances on other shows, Mark tends to do away with the tie – and sometimes with the suit altogether. The star slicks his hair to the side on the show – but that isn’t always the case away from the hit ITV programme!

Paul wears a white suit on the show (Credit: ITV)

Paul Sinha’s look when he’s not on the hit ITV show

The Sinnerman – aka Paul Sinha – has a pretty iconic and recognisable look on The Chase.

The 53-year-old usually opts for a white suit, paired with a black shirt when appearing on the hit ITV quiz show.

Paul does away with his iconic outfit in other TV appearances (Credit: STV / YouTube)

However, away from the show, Paul doesn’t tend to dress like his The Chase persona.

As seen during a recent appearance on STV News, Paul is still recognisable – even without the suit and with the thick black glasses which he doesn’t wear on The Chase!

Anne’s look is pretty unique (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty is a far cry from The Governess away from the show

Anne is best known for her Governess persona – which comes with its own unique outfit.

The 65-year-old tends to wear a matching blazer and skirt on the show, along with a white shirt and unique-looking bow tie.

Anne doesn’t look the same as when she does on the show (Credit: ITV)

However, it doesn’t seem as though Anne wears this iconic number when she’s not on the show.

The star instead tends to dress more colorfully, like in this appearance on This Morning from last April! The look is a far, far cry from the more severe look of the Governess on the show.

Shaun has a very sharp look on the show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase cast member Shaun Wallace looks different away from the show!

On the show, Shaun rocks a black suit with a black shirt underneath. He’s also usually wearing a pair of thick black glasses.

However, he couldn’t look more different away from the show.

Shaun opts for a more casual look away from the show (Credit: ITV)

Rather than dark, smart suits, Shaun opts for more colourful, casual outfits away from the programme.

He also tends to ditch his glasses when not on the show. Like his fellow Chasers, his look is a far cry from his appearance on the hit ITV show.

Darragh has a cool looking tie on the show (Credit: ITV)

Darragh Ennis’ appearance when not on the show

Darragh – the newest addition to The Chase – is known for his suit and unique bolo tie.

However, the Irish Chaser tends to ditch the suit and tie when not appearing on the show.

Instead, judging by his appearances on other TV shows – as well as in his numerous TikToks and Instagram posts, Darragh opts for a more casual look.

Bradley has been hosting the show since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

How does Bradley Walsh look in other TV appearances

Bradley Walsh is hardly ever off our screens. He’s been hosting The Chase since 2009, playing huge roles in shows like Doctor Who and The Larkins, and fronting Breaking Dad with son Barney.

Bradley rocks a suit with an open-neck shirt on The Chase – however, his style varies on other shows he appears on.

Bradley is one of the most recognisable faces on TV (Credit: ITV)

Sometimes he’ll be kitted out in a three-piece suit (as he was during an appearance on This Morning in 2019), and other times he’ll be super casual in a Christmas jumper (like he was in This Morning last December).

