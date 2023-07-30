Mark Labbett
TV

Chaser Mark Labbett reveals Strictly goal after confirming: ‘I can’t do Dancing On Ice’

Mark's got his dancing shoes on...

By Kimberley Bond

One Chaser has decided to swap the chair for the dance floor,  as Mark Labbett reveals he hopes to go on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 57-year-old, who is known as the Beast on the ITV quiz, has lost nine stone.

Mark Labbett reveals Strictly Come Dancing goal

At his heaviest, Mark was 29 stone. However, being told he had Type 2 diabetes in 2017 urged him to lose weight.

He now hopes his newly trim figure will land him a place on Strictly.

Mark Labbett
Mark lost nine stone after a diabetes scare (Credit: GB News)

“Now I’m a lot lighter and fitter I’d love to do it,” he told GB News. “Obviously that’s up to the powers that be.”

Mark’s partner, TV presenter Hayley Palmer, agreed that he would be perfect on the show.

Now I’m a lot lighter and fitter I’d love to do it

“I think he’d be good at that because I used to be a dancer so I’d be like, ‘Right, this is what you need to do. This is your homework,'” she joked.

Mark Labbett
Mark also tried out for Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mark also revealed that he has previously tried out for another dance show – Dancing on Ice.

“We’ve set ourselves a little goal. I’d like to get on Strictly and [Hayley would] like to get on Dancing on Ice. I can’t do Dancing on Ice because my ankle is far too inflexible, they tested me last year. But, you know, Strictly will be fine.”

Who has signed up for Strictly?

In other Strictly news, a huge star has reportedly signed up for the new series.

Coronation Street star Les Dennis is thought to be putting his dancing shoes on.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The viewers are going to love Les. He is a TV icon and now he will be dancing on one of the most popular shows around.

“He might be about to turn 70 but he is a showman and he will be great entertainment for those watching at home. There is genuine excitement about Les taking part.”

Read more: Strictly bosses reportedly sign Coronation Street legend amid ‘war with ITV’

The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett Opens Up About His 10 Stone Weight Loss | Loose Women

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Dancing On Ice Mark Labbett Strictly Come Dancing The Chase

Trending Articles

David Beckham looks upwards. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk together
David Beckham is said to be ‘furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’
Olly Murs
First pictures of Olly Murs’ three-day wedding including wife Amelia’s two dresses are revealed
Princess Anne and Meghan Markle in front of Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne ‘knew Meghan would have short royal shelf life’ after ‘dumfounding’ first meeting
Fred Sirieix on Lorraine and Sara Davies on Loose Women
Sara Davies announces ‘wedding’ news with Fred Sirieix, and fans are delighted: ‘Can’t wait!’
James Martin on This Morning
9 explosive outbursts as James Martin swears 42 times in leaked audio rant at staff
Meghan ‘filled palace with dread with remark before she married Prince Harry’