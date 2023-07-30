Chaser Mark Labbett reveals Strictly goal after confirming: ‘I can’t do Dancing On Ice’

One Chaser has decided to swap the chair for the dance floor, as Mark Labbett reveals he hopes to go on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 57-year-old, who is known as the Beast on the ITV quiz, has lost nine stone.

Mark Labbett reveals Strictly Come Dancing goal

At his heaviest, Mark was 29 stone. However, being told he had Type 2 diabetes in 2017 urged him to lose weight.

He now hopes his newly trim figure will land him a place on Strictly.

Mark lost nine stone after a diabetes scare (Credit: GB News)

“Now I’m a lot lighter and fitter I’d love to do it,” he told GB News. “Obviously that’s up to the powers that be.”

Mark’s partner, TV presenter Hayley Palmer, agreed that he would be perfect on the show.

Now I’m a lot lighter and fitter I’d love to do it

“I think he’d be good at that because I used to be a dancer so I’d be like, ‘Right, this is what you need to do. This is your homework,'” she joked.

Mark also tried out for Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mark also revealed that he has previously tried out for another dance show – Dancing on Ice.

“We’ve set ourselves a little goal. I’d like to get on Strictly and [Hayley would] like to get on Dancing on Ice. I can’t do Dancing on Ice because my ankle is far too inflexible, they tested me last year. But, you know, Strictly will be fine.”

Who has signed up for Strictly?

In other Strictly news, a huge star has reportedly signed up for the new series.

Coronation Street star Les Dennis is thought to be putting his dancing shoes on.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The viewers are going to love Les. He is a TV icon and now he will be dancing on one of the most popular shows around.

“He might be about to turn 70 but he is a showman and he will be great entertainment for those watching at home. There is genuine excitement about Les taking part.”

Read more: Strictly bosses reportedly sign Coronation Street legend amid ‘war with ITV’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.